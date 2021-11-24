Despite fitness 'doubts', Katie McCabe set to lead Ireland into clash with Slovakia

Vera Pauw insists Ireland captain Katie McCabe has overcome an injury scare to be fit for Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium (7pm).

Arsenal’s McCabe was left writhing in agony from a foul by Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion in Sunday’s Women’s Super League game but got up to convert the penalty in the 2-0 win.

The Dubliner was taken off with 13 minutes remaining, and has only taken part in partial training with the Ireland squad this week.

In Wednesday's pre-match session, she trained separately with the fitness coach before joining in with the squad for ball-work exercises.

“We had some doubts, I'll be honest,” said Pauw when delivering a fitness report.

“Katie had a knock on the foot in her last game but the medical staff has done fantastic work.

“It has all been cleared. We took every precaution and she has a different warm-up to the rest of the players in training but she is fit.”

Asked about the importance of McCabe’s contribution to the team, Pauw said: “She is so influential, our captain and the leader of this squad. She makes things happen.”

After beating second seeds Finland last month, Ireland will be expected to overcome fourth seeds Slovakia. They face the lowest seeds Georgia on Tuesday, also at Tallaght.

“The teams are not far apart,” Pauw said of the threat from the Slovaks, situated 12 places behind Ireland in 45th of the Fifa rankings.

“It's definitely closer than the ranking list. We are confident, we go for winning and at least not losing.

“The extremely important thing is getting points early because if you lose points now, we have to do our job in every single game.”