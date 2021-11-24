Waterford confirm arrival of former Spurs defender Ian Hendon as coach ahead of play-off

According to a club statement, the 49-year-old will support Dave Bell, the staff and players who are 'united as a collective' in preparing for the do-or-die showdown with UCD
Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 16:30
John Fallon

Waterford have confirmed the arrival of Ian Hendon as coach ahead of Friday’s promotion/relegation play-off final against UCD.

According to a club statement, the 49-year-old will support Dave Bell, the staff and players who are "united as a collective" in preparing for the do-or-die showdown.

Hendon played for Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnet during a 20-year career, winning seven England U21 caps.

He transitioned into coaching, managing Barnet and Dover Athletic before being recruited by his former manager Sam Allardyce to become West Ham United’s development coach a decade ago.

Hendon was promoted to the first-team staff by Allardyce and had short stints managing Leyton Orient and Gibraltar side Europa Point.

Hendon, who holds the requisite Uefa Pro License badge to manage in the top-flight, met the players today ahead of their first training session at the Waterford RSC.

He has just 48 hours to prepare the Blues for their most important match of the season.

Having finished second from bottom following a mammoth battle with Finn Harps, they must beat UCD at Richmond Park to avoid slipping back into the First Division they last inhabited in 2017.

Even by Waterford’s dramatic standards, the build-up has been marred by controversy.

Club owner Richard Forrest sacked Marc Bircham on Tuesday morning, 40 minutes after the manager revealed on Twitter that he’d been suspended for a week. Bircham claims he learned of his dismissal on Twitter.

Forrest took full control of the club from previous owner Lee Power in June, a couple of weeks after the pair appointed former QPR and Millwall midfielder Bircham as boss with the side marooned at the foot of the Premier Division.

“I am extremely disappointed to have had to make this tough decision, especially given the huge match we have facing us on Friday,” said Forrest in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

“I feel we were backed into a corner, given an ultimatum, which as an owner left me no choice but to act now in the long-term best interests of the club.

“I would have only made this decision when left with no other option and I take no personal satisfaction from it.”

