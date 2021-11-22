Shelbourne won't appeal FAI Women’s Cup final outcome over Wexford sub eligibility

Shelbourne FC have confirmed they won’t be lodging a protest over the use by Wexford Youths by an unnamed substitute in Sunday’s FAI Women’s Cup final.
Wexford denied Shels the double by winning 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium but introduced Teegan Lynch with 18 minutes remaining. Lynch was not named among the eight substitutes listed on the teamsheet.
“Shelbourne notes a report in the media that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has launched an investigation into the eligibility of a Wexford Youths WFC player’s appearance in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup Final on Sunday,” said Shels Chairman Andrew Doyle in a statement on Monday night.
“We wish to confirm that Shelbourne FC has made no complaint to the FAI about this matter, nor do we intend to do so.
“In our opinion, while there may or may not have been an administrative error by Wexford Youths WFC in completing match day forms, we were beaten by the better team on the night and accepts that defeat. We congratulate Wexford Youths on their victory.
“We have a great Women’s National League side and are hugely proud of their performance and success in becoming Champions of Ireland this season. We look forward to participating in the UEFA Champions league next season and to further and bigger success in the future.”