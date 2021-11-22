Shelbourne won't appeal FAI Women’s Cup final outcome over Wexford sub eligibility

Wexford introduced Teegan Lynch with 18 minutes remaining but Lynch was not named among the eight substitutes listed on the teamsheet
Shelbourne won't appeal FAI Women’s Cup final outcome over Wexford sub eligibility

Teegan Lynch of Wexford Youths during the 2021 FAI Women's Cup Final between Wexford Youths and Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 21:07
John Fallon

Shelbourne FC have confirmed they won’t be lodging a protest over the use by Wexford Youths by an unnamed substitute in Sunday’s FAI Women’s Cup final.

Wexford denied Shels the double by winning 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium but introduced Teegan Lynch with 18 minutes remaining. Lynch was not named among the eight substitutes listed on the teamsheet.

“Shelbourne notes a report in the media that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has launched an investigation into the eligibility of a Wexford Youths WFC player’s appearance in the EVOKE.ie FAI Women’s Cup Final on Sunday,” said Shels Chairman Andrew Doyle in a statement on Monday night.

“We wish to confirm that Shelbourne FC has made no complaint to the FAI about this matter, nor do we intend to do so.

“In our opinion, while there may or may not have been an administrative error by Wexford Youths WFC in completing match day forms, we were beaten by the better team on the night and accepts that defeat. We congratulate Wexford Youths on their victory.

“We have a great Women’s National League side and are hugely proud of their performance and success in becoming Champions of Ireland this season. We look forward to participating in the UEFA Champions league next season and to further and bigger success in the future.”

More in this section

Chelsea Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women - Barclays FA Women's Super League Megan Walsh 'honoured' as Wexford granddad allows her switch allegiance from England
Republic of Ireland v Denmark - Women's International Friendly - Tallaght Stadium Katie McCabe says history-chasing Ireland have learned from past mistakes
Michael Carrick file photo Maguire accepts players must take blame, Carrick has 'clear plans' for United 
#FAI Cup#Women’s Sport
Shelbourne won't appeal FAI Women’s Cup final outcome over Wexford sub eligibility

Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho nominated for The Best FIFA men’s player

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up