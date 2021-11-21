FAI Cup specialists Wexford Youths deny Shelbourne double

FAI WOMEN'S CUP FINAL: Wexford Youths 3 (Grant 30, Murphy 50, Kennedy 74) Shelbourne 1 (Grant 39)

Wexford Youths won their fourth FAI Women’s Cup in seven years at Tallaght Stadium, thereby denying Shelbourne a double.

Lynn Marie Grant’s speculative half-volley put them ahead on the half-hour before Ciara Grant equalised nine minutes later.

However, 17-year-old Irish international Edel Molloy produced an inspiring second-half display to set up Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy for goals in the 50th and 74th minutes to earn Wexford the glory.

For their big day out, they went from having no goalkeeper against Shels last week, when Kennedy had to take the gloves, to being spoilt for choice.

Both Maeve Williams and Ciamh Gray were back from injury and the experienced latter stopper got the nod from manager Stephen Quinn.

That concluding league game between the teams saw Shels speed into a three-goal lead but this was a cagier affair from the outset, with a clash between the two captains the spiciest action of the opening exchanges.

Just three minutes had gone when Pearl Slattery let Murphy know who her marker was by clattering in from behind on the halfway line.

It left the veteran attacker shaken but she’s made of hard stuff and soon got back into her stride.

Gray only had to deal with Saoirse Noonan’s tame volley before the game turned on another mistimed tackle by Slattery.

Her lunge on Molloy incurred the first booking on the half-hour but also a free-kick which she and her defence failed to deal with.

When Ciara Rossiter’s long punt landed in the box, Slattery’s half-clearance fell at the feet of Lynn-Marie Grant, whose first-time effort looped up and spun into Amanda Budden’s top corner.

Noel King took immediate action, swapping his wingers Jess Ziu and Jessie Stapleton. Nine minutes later, Ziu worked her magic, dropping in from the left to collect Slattery’s pass and unleashing a curler with her right foot.

It had enough power to beat Gray but not the post, yet Grant was first to react, eventually converting the rebound by sending it home off the far post.

That was supposed to be the equaliser to settle the league champions into their familiar groove but they were left exposed and stunned again five minutes after the restart.

A flowing move between Aoibheann Clancy, Grant, and Molloy must have had them mesmerised, for they completely switched off when the latter produced a drag-back beyond Rachael Graham and sent in a delightful cross which the unmarked Murphy applied a cushioned volley to from 10 yards.

Noonan always posed a threat up front and a leveller looked on when she flicked the ball past Lauren Dwyer and raced towards goal after 55 minutes.

The Cork native hadn’t banked on Orlaith Conlon veering across to block tackle her shot, suffering a knee injury in the process that ended her final.

It proved pivotal as Wexford made it 3-1 on 74 minutes.

Once more, Molloy was involved, receiving a throw-in from Rossiter on the left, skipping past Graham, and finding Kennedy. She beat Noelle Murray to the ball before rifling a half-volley beyond Budden’s outstretched arm.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: C Gray; D Doherty, L Dwyer, N Sinnott, O Conlon (L Craven 60); L-M Grant (T Lynch 73), E Kennedy, A Clancy, C Rossiter; E Molloy (S Taylor 90+4 inj); K Murphy.

SHELBOURNE: A Budden; J Gargan (A Larkin 80), P Slattery, S Fox, C Mustaki; R Graham (A Kavanagh 80), C Grant; J Ziu, N Murray, J Stapleton; S Noonan.

Referee: Paula Brady (Dublin).

Attendance: 3052.