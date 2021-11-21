Raheem Sterling stars and Rodri scores stunner in Man City win over Everton

Man City 3 Everton 0

Rodri produced a spectacular goal as Manchester City eased back into second place in the Premier League but it was the display of Raheem Sterling that will have most pleased manager Pep Guardiola.

The England forward was handed a rare start on City’s right wing, where he spent most of the game and from where he scored the opening goal.

However, there was no doubt that Rodri was responsible for the most memorable moment of a routine City win, when Phil Foden’s 55th-minute centre was half cleared by Allan.

The ball came out to the Spanish midfielder who thumped a first-time finish past a diving Jordan Pickford and into the top corner from 25 yards.

Bernardo Silva completed the rout five minutes from time, slotting the ball in after a shot from Cole Palmer had been blocked.

But Sterling was involved in the two major incidents of the first half - winning a penalty that was over-ruled by VAR and then scoring the game's opening goal a minute before half-time.

That came from a magnificent pass from Joao Cancelo, played with the outside of his right boot, which dropped for Sterling to volley in on the run from 12 yards.

It was the England forward’s second goal in as many games, following a frustrating run that had brought him just one City goal in his previous 17 in league and cup.

And it made up for the disappointment of Sterling having first been awarded, then denied a penalty decision by referee Stuart Attwell after 33 minutes.

Sterling went down fractionally inside the Everton area after defender Michael Keane attempted to tackle him but, having awarded the spot kick, Attwell used a lengthy VAR delay and his pitchside monitor to re-assess and change his decision.

But a goal lead was the least City deserved at the end of a first half in which they enjoyed complete domination, in terms of possession, without putting England keeper Pickford under sufficient pressure.

The keeper did well to keep out a shot from City youngster Cole Palmer, starting a league game for the first time, with Sterling following up with an effort he hit straight at Pickford.

And Palmer had also been involved in a 28th-minute move, creating a chance for Silva which was saved by Pickford before Ilkay Gundogan headed the rebound against the bar.

After Rodri’s spectacular contribution, City substitute Riyad Mahrez mis-hit a great opportunity wide and then planted a 25-yard free-kick into Pickford’s arms.

And Sterling should have added a second goal, from a Kyle Walker cross, but struck his effort straight at the advancing Pickford.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Stones 6, Laporte 7 (Ake 76, 6), Cancelo 9; Silva 7, Rodri 8, Gundogan 7; Sterling 7, Palmer 7 (McAtee 87), Foden 7 (Mahrez 57, 6).

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 6, Godfrey 5, Keane 5, Digne 6; Gordon 6, Delph 5 (Rondon 63, 5), Allan 7 (Onyango 90), Gray (Iwobi 16, 5); Townsend 7; Richarlison 5.

Referee: S Attwell 7.