Brighton keeper Walsh poised to declare for Ireland

Ireland will have another women’s super league goalkeeper to pick from after Brighton and Hove Albion stopper Megan Walsh switched from England.
The FAI are awaiting clearance of the 27-year-old’s transfer from Fifa in time for the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday.
Bromsgrove-born Walsh is first-choice stopper at English top-flight side Brighton, signing a contract extension till 2023, and will challenge Courtney Brosnan and Grace Moloney for the Irish spot.
She had previously represented England up to Under-23 level and Great Britain.
Ireland manager Vera Pauw left a space vacant in her 26-player squad announced on Friday for the double-header. Ireland follow up Thursday’s third game of the campaign by hosting bottom seeds Georgia on Tuesday week, also at Tallaght.
“It’s a player who is playing regularly at a high level,” said Pauw on Friday. “The confirmation was supposed to come in, it could come in at any minute.
Asked would the newcomer be an unnamed contender to take the No 1 spot in the Ireland team, Pauw said: "That is difficult but our starting point is Courtney."