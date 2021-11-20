Jurgen Klopp masterminds another Liverpool thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield

Premier League: Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0

Arsenal’s recent progress under Mikel Arteta came to a juddering halt as Jurgen Klopp masterminded yet another commanding victory for Liverpool in this fixture.

It was Klopp’s sixth successive league win over the Gunners at Anfield, all with his team scoring at least three times, and ended a 10-match unbeaten run that had supporters believing Arteta was turning around their team’s fortunes.

But a first-half goal by Sadio Mane was followed by second-half efforts from Diogo Jota, Mo Salah, and Takumi Minamino that underlined how much work Arteta still has to do.

The key moment of the first half saw Mane head Liverpool in front, ghosting between Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu and heading in clinically from six yards as he met a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

But an interesting, if not exactly inspiring, first half had been brought to life just after the half-hour in a flashpoint involving Mane.

The striker rose and fouled Tomiyasu, an incident which might have resulted in a booking, as he led with his arm.

It was a foul that certainly incensed Arteta on the Gunners bench and he and Klopp quickly became embroiled in a furious row that was quietened by fourth official Andrew Madley and various coaches.

It was an unexpectedly violent response from the two managers and Arteta’s mood was certainly not helped when Mane opened the scoring six minutes before the break.

Mane, in inexplicably aggressive mood, still had time to earn a first-half booking, for a poor late foul on White, as Arsenal looked to safeguard their 10-game unbeaten streak after the interval.

Their keeper Aaron Ramsdale had already made a series of fine saves, notably a fingertip effort to keep out a powerful Alexander-Arnold strike.

Ramsdale remained brilliant throughout the second half but was beaten as early as the 52nd minute when Nuno Tavares sloppily gifted the ball to Jota on the edge of the Arsenal area.

The striker took Gabriel out with a neat body swerve then pushed the ball past the keeper before converting into the open net.

A series of Ramsdale stops kept the scoreline respectable until the 73rd minute when Jota’s header sent Mane upfield and his cross was volleyed in by Salah at point-blank range.

Four minutes later, Mane and Salah combined to send Alexander-Arnold sprinting to the by-line and cross through the six-yard area for Minamino, who had just come on as a substitute, to score with his first touch of the game.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 6, van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 6; Thiago 7 (Morton 84), Fabinho 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 8 (Henderson 76, 6); Salah 7, Jota 9 (Minamino 75, 7), Mane 7.

Arsenal (4-4-1-1): Ramsdale 8; Tomiyasu 5, White 6, Gabriel 5, Tavares 4; Saka 6, Partey 5 (Elneny 84), Lokonga 6 (Maitland-Niles 53, 5), Smith Rowe 5; Lacazette 5 (Odegaard 66, 5); Aubameyang 6.

Referee: M Oliver 7.