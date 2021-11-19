Shamrock Rovers crown season with a final-day win over Drogheda

Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 2 Drogheda United 1

Shamrock Rovers lifted their 19th league title in front of a record crowd in Tallaght Stadium as they eased past Drogheda United to finish on a high.

7,765 packed in - a league record for the stadium - to witness a 2-1 win over Drogheda United as the Hoops celebrated a second straight title.

Graham Burke scored twice in the second half as the Hoops sealed a club-record 78 points and 24 wins to finish 14 points clear of second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic.

Rovers unveiled Jack Byrne, who returns on a two-year deal, before kick-off, while Joey O’Brien played his final game before taking up a role as Damien Duff’s assistant at Shelbourne.

Mark Doyle put the visitors in front from the penalty spot a minute before half-time after Sean Hoare dragged down Darragh Markey in the box.

Rovers levelled within four minutes of the restart as Danny Mandroiu played a perfect through ball for Burke and he slotted home.

Rovers pushed on for victory and it required a wonderful goalline clearance from Daniel O’Reilly to deny Danny Mandroiu.

Burke did manage a winner two minutes from time, however, as he headed home a Dylan Watts corner.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Joey O’Brien (Max Murphy 76); Ronan Finn (Roberto Lopes 60), Richie Towell (Conan Noonan 78), Chris McCann (Aidomo Emakhu 60), Aaron Greene (Barry Cotter 60); Dylan Watts, Graham Burke, Danny Mandroiu.

Drogheda United: David Odumosu; Killian Philips, Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly; James Brown, Gary Deegan, Dane Massey (Luke Heeney 70), Conor Kane; Mark Doyle (James Clarke 77), Darragh Markey (Mohammed Boudiaf 77), Dinny Corcoran (Abu Obakhan 60).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).