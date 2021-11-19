Finn Harps end on a high to ensure survival with five-goal flurry

Premier Division: Finn Harps 5 Longford Town 0

Finn Harps’ rollercoaster of a season ended on a high as they deservedly defeated already relegated Longford Town to preserve their Premier Division status.

Going into the game, the Donegal club knew it needed just to match Waterford’s final result to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Harps duly obliged with their biggest win of the season while Waterford were held by St Patrick’s Athletic.

After several early chances, Harps took the lead on 28 minutes with Will Seymore heading home from close range.

Harps then doubled their tally on 33 minutes with a goal of the season contender from midfielder Ryan Connolly who let fly with a thundering effort from 25 yards that flew past Lee Steacy.

The game was effectively put beyond the midlanders’ reach four minutes after the break as O’Sullivan’s long-range strike took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

Harps’ leading scorer Tunde Owolabi then added the fourth on the hour as he surged into the box to score his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Substitute Luke Rudden added the fifth in stoppage time and the Finn Park faithful celebrated at the end as they poured onto the pitch.

Harps will now look forward to a fourth successive season in the top tier.

Finn Harps: Doherty, Boyle, McEleney, Webster, Mustoe (Dunleavy, h-t); O’Sullivan, Coyle, Connolly, Seymour (Hawkins 6, 82 mins); McNamee; Owolabi (Rudden 89).

Longford Town: Steacy; Elworthy (McDonnell, h-t), J. Manley, O’Driscoll, Kirk; R. Manley, Nugent (Zambra, 56), Robinson, Dervin (O’Brien, 69 mins); Davis (McNally, 56); Williams (Dobbs, 69 mins).

Ref: J McLaughlin (Derry).