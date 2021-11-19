Cross-border Champions Cup postponed due to rising Covid cases

The director of the League of Ireland has apologised to supporters on both sides of the border after the decision was made to postpone the Unite the union Champions Cup until the new year.
It was confirmed that the tournament sponsors made the request to both the FAI and IFA to put off the games due to the rising Covid cases on both sides of the border, a request accepted by both boards.
The semi-finals were due to have Irish Premiership clubs Linfield and Coleraine face off on one side of the draw with Airtricity League pair Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in the other clash.
“We apologise to the fans of all clubs involved in the Unite the union Champions Cup from both the League of Ireland and the Irish League but all concerned feel this is the best decision in the current climate," League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said.
"We look forward to restaging these fixtures as early as possible in the New Year.” Andrew Johnston, the Irish FA’s Head of Competitions and Player Status, said: “We respect the concerns raised by Unite the union and, in the spirit of partnership working, have agreed with postponing these fixtures until such time where all parties can agree on a rescheduled date.” Unite the union Deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson said that staging the games could have put "an additional burden on healthcare workers".