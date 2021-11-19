Cross-border Champions Cup postponed due to rising Covid cases

It was confirmed that the tournament sponsors made the request to both the FAI and IFA to put off the games due to the rising Covid cases on both sides of the border
Cross-border Champions Cup postponed due to rising Covid cases

IFA President Conrad Kirkwood, Coleraine's Aaron Traynor, Shamrock Rovers' Graham Burke, Linfield's Chris Shields and FAI President Gerry McAnaney at the launch of the competition last month. Picture: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 12:31

The director of the League of Ireland has apologised to supporters on both sides of the border after the decision was made to postpone the Unite the union Champions Cup until the new year.

It was confirmed that the tournament sponsors made the request to both the FAI and IFA to put off the games due to the rising Covid cases on both sides of the border, a request accepted by both boards.

The semi-finals were due to have Irish Premiership clubs Linfield and Coleraine face off on one side of the draw with Airtricity League pair Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in the other clash.

“We apologise to the fans of all clubs involved in the Unite the union Champions Cup from both the League of Ireland and the Irish League but all concerned feel this is the best decision in the current climate," League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon said.

"We look forward to restaging these fixtures as early as possible in the New Year.” Andrew Johnston, the Irish FA’s Head of Competitions and Player Status, said: “We respect the concerns raised by Unite the union and, in the spirit of partnership working, have agreed with postponing these fixtures until such time where all parties can agree on a rescheduled date.” Unite the union Deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson said that staging the games could have put "an additional burden on healthcare workers".

More in this section

Chiedozie Ogbene with Joao Palhinha 11/11/2021 'Realistic' Rotherham United hoping to hold onto Chiedozie Ogbene for another season
Ellen Molloy after the game 26/10/2021 Ellen Molloy back in Ireland squad as Vera Pauw adds new goalkeeper
Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League - Anfield Premier League talking points: Arsenal may fancy Anfield chances as managers begin survival bids
Vera Pauw 19/11/2021

Upcoming 'must-not-lose' qualifiers present a different challenge for Vera Pauw and Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up