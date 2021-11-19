'Realistic' Rotherham United hoping to hold onto Chiedozie Ogbene for another season

Republic of Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene is to be offered a new contract by Rotherham United – but manager Paul Warne admits that getting him to sign it will be tough.

Ogbene's form at international level has made him a hot property.

He is out-of-contract at the end of the season with Rotherham holding a one-year option on him.

Warne would love him to sign a new long-term deal but he said: "The more games Chieo plays against Europe's greatest - he's playing against Portugal, he's not playing, with all due respect, against San Marino - the more awareness other people will have of him and the more difficult it will be for us to keep him.

"I'm not naive enough to sit here thinking we can offer him a deal that will absolutely water his eyes and no-one else can compete with that.

"However, we will still have the conversations with him and try to sell him the dream.

"If we get another six months out of Chieo or another 18 months, great. Would I like to sign Chieo on a five-year deal? Of course I would.

“That becomes more difficult if he keeps taking on teams like Portugal "We've got an option on him. I don't need to activate it yet.

“I'd rather sit down with him when the time is right and try to get him on an extended deal. However, I have to be realistic.

"Luckily, there are no internationals until March, but the more games he has against Europe's greatest and more performances, the more awareness other people have on him and the more difficult it will be to keep him.

“I am aware there will be interest in Chieo.

"But I cannot see us, with any of our players, selling players in January unless the money is ridiculous. The chairman has never said we'd have to sell anyone.