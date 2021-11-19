League of Ireland: European spots up for grabs on final day of season

Champions Shamrock Rovers will bring the curtain down on the regular league season when they receive the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy after their meeting with Drogheda United in what should be a carnival atmosphere at a near-full Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops sealed back-to-back titles - a record-extending 19 in total - with a convincing 3-0 win over Finn Harps at the end of last month.

Harps and Waterford both failing to win last weekend meant that Tim Clancy’s Drogheda, last season’s First Division champions, were safe, leaving this game the only one of tonight’s five the proverbial dead rubber as such in regard to the implications of its result.

The real drama may be elsewhere as Bohemians and Derry City look to seal a ticket to Europe, and its basic €250,000 prize, while Harps and Waterford strive to avoid the promotion/relegation play-off.

Currently fourth, Bohemians travel to Sligo Rovers needing to at least equal Derry’s result at Dundalk to remain there and thus guarantee Europe by virtue of also being in the FAI Cup final against St Patrick’s Athletic, alleviating the added pressure of needing to lift the Blue Riband to qualify.

Despite a congested period, which has seen them play eight matches in 29 days, threatening to derail their league season, wins over Drogheda and last week’s 3-1 derby success against Rovers, got Keith Long’s Gypsies back on track.

Opponents Sligo sealed third place and Europe with their 3-0 win at St Pat’s a fortnight ago, but will want to finish with a flourish in front of a big Showgrounds attendance.

Resurgent under Ruaidhri Higgins, Derry must simply do their business at Dundalk and hope for a favour from Sligo if they are to get fourth. Even then they would be roaring St Pat’s on in the cup final, wanting the Inchicore side to win so as they could claim the remaining Europa Conference League spot. A scenario that would see Bohemians’ promising season bring no tangible reward.

After last week’s intriguing results at the bottom, Finn Harps’ breathed a huge sigh of relief to see Waterford blow a lead at relegated Longford Town in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bishopsgate after they had drawn 2-2 at St Pat’s the night before.

It meant it’s as you were going into tonight’s deciders, eighth-placed Harps hosting Longford while second bottom Waterford meet St Pat’s at the RSC Level on points, Harps rank as favourites as their better goal difference means they must simply equal Waterford’s result to be safe.

With four players suspended tonight, Blues manager Marc Bircham again publicly voiced his disappointment at his players’ poor mentality, as he saw it, in not taking advantage of Harps’ draw the night before and beat Longford to leave them needing a favour from the Midlanders in Donegal tonight.

The losers, as such, will meet the winners of this evening’s First Division play-off final at Dalymount Park between UCD and Bray Wanderers next Friday, at a venue to be decided, to determine promotion/relegation.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45):

Premier Division: Dundalk v Derry City; Finn Harps v Longford Town; Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians; Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic.

First Division play-off final: UCD v Bray Wanderers (Dalymount Park).