First Division play-off: UCD and Bray relishing 'one-off fight'

The two best footballing sides in the First Division promise an entertaining clash at Dalymount Park tonight when UCD face off against Bray Wanderers to determine who meets the ninth-placed side in the Premier Division to decide on promotion/relegation.

While their opening meeting of the season ended scoreless, the goals flowed in their subsequent two encounters during the regular season.

Bray won 4-0 at the Carlisle Grounds before a seven-goal thriller saw UCD victorious 4-3 back at the Bowl.

“It will probably be a 0-0 draw!," quipped UCD manager Andy Myler ahead of their fourth meeting of the year. “But, listen, it will be a good occasion.

“It’s a game the players will relish playing in. The lads are delighted.

“We look forward to it and all eyes are on getting through, if we can, against a very good Bray side.”

The free-scoring students may assume the favourites tag having finished third, nine points ahead of fifth-placed Bray.

Myler’s side also possesses the most potent strike force in the second tier with U21 internationals Colm Whelan, the division's leading scorer with 21, and Liam Kerrigan accounting for 33 of their 59 goals this season.

If a trifle shot shy, Bray pass the ball well with goalkeeper Brian Maher, one of the stars of this week’s Ireland U21s win over Sweden, registering no fewer than 13 clean sheets, two against tonight's opposition.

“It should be a good game on what’s a big pitch at Dalymount,” said Bray manager Gary Cronin.

“We’re regarded as two footballing sides, so hopefully that’s reflected in the game, but obviously in a way that we win out at the end of it.” Keeping Whelan and Kerrigan quiet one more time will go some way to achieving that.

“They’re the best goal scoring team in the division,” acknowledged Cronin. “The two boys know where the back of the net is. They’re Ireland U21 internationals for a reason and we have to be vigilant against them.

“We’re now in a one-off fight to make the promotion/ relegation play-off against either Waterford or Finn Harps.”