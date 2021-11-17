Paul Farrell named manager of Cork City women after 'steadying the ship' at end of last term

Cork City FC have confirmed that Paul Farrell will continue as manager of the club’s women’s team next season.

Club chairman Declan Carey praised Farrell for "steadying the ship" after Rónán Collins stepped down in May.

Cork finished eighth in the Women's National League but did manage to attract a record crowd for their final home game of the season as well as bringing a new sponsor on board.

"We had a lot of positives in 2021, such as Jackie Lennox’s coming on board as the main sponsor of the team and the move into Turner’s Cross, and we want to build on that now next year,” Carey added.

Farrell says he is looking forward to getting stuck into the role that he now has on a permanent basis, having being in temporary charge for the later part of the recently-concluded season.

“We brought in a few players during the season and they have done very well, and there are more players who we have been keeping an eye on with a view to next year as well," he said. "We just want to try and build the squad back up again; they are quite a young group and they will have learned a lot from quite a difficult season last year.

“There is great work being done at underage level and the players are coming through all the time, so we want to continue that. The U17s have had a fantastic season and we look forward to those players coming up through the ranks at the club and continuing the progress that they have already made.

“The girls really enjoyed playing in front of such a big crowd on the final day of the season and we have to thank everyone who played a part in making that happen. We have had some good performances last season, we just want to do that more consistently and climb up that league table.”