Pearl Slattery on Shels' success: 'I'll never experience a day like that in football again'

The Women’s National League has seen its fair share of dramatic climaxes in its ten-year history but nothing quite as dramatic as what unfolded on Saturday night.

Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery has been in the league for nine of those years, winning four titles, but even she can’t quite fathom what played out over the weekend.

Peamount United needed just three points from their final two games to seal a third successive title, and two to force a play-off.

Despite being held by DLR Waves last week, a vastly experienced Peas side was still expected to do the job at home to Galway but, after leading 2-0, they fell to a stunning 5-2 defeat.

As word filtered through to Tolka Park where Shels led Wexford Youths, whom they face again on Sunday in the FAI Cup final, the realisation began to dawn on the players that they may do it.

Slattery recalls: “It was bizarre. I was really strong with the girls coming into the game that we had to do our job and win our game, because if we slip up and they slip up, we'd be tormented.

“So I was strong that we wanted to go out and win the game. I thought we were really good in the first half and were 2-0 up.

“I think at one point Jessica Ziu said to me it was 2-2 [in Peamount] and I kind of gave out to her, like 'don't worry about that game, worry about ours.'

“Midway through the second half, the crowd erupted in Tolka - I've never heard anything like it. And I thought, 'that's a bid odd, there's something happening in that other game.'

“Then we went 3-0 up, then it went 3-1, and then at one stage I heard it was 4-2 [in Peamount] and I couldn't believe it.

“It was like we'd won the league, the cheer. I just knew that Galway were winning from that. No one had told me the score. I just knew because everyone was jumping from their seats.

“Then Wexford pulled it back and it was 3-2 with five minutes to go, and Peamount were not going to win, and we just needed to win.

“It's just the stuff of dreams - I'll never experience a day like that in football again. I've been around long enough and sometimes it's your time.”

Slattery is a UEFA A Licence coach, who works full-time as a youth programme co-ordinator with the FAI, and she hailed the impact of former Ireland coach Noel King this season for instilling a belief and confidence in the team that has taken them to the brink of a double.

“I've actually just really enjoyed playing under Noel this year. He's been incredible. He was like a breath of fresh air coming in.

“We all know his CV but he's a great talent of, you wanna go to war for him. If players want to play for you, that's half the battle. You can have any coaching badge you want.

“And we all want to play for him - when you have a bad game you really feel like you've let him down. That's a great talent he has.”