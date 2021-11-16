'You want to right a few wrongs': Jason Knight on making amends in Luxembourg

Jason Knight insisted he was determined to right a few wrongs in Sunday’s World Cup qualification win over Luxembourg.

Ireland were struggling to break down their lower-seeded hosts until the Derby County midfielder was introduced on the hour and played a part of all three goals.

Nothing except victory would do in the concluding qualifier for Ireland to usurp Luxembourg for third place and Knight soon made an impact by winning the free-kick that allowed Josh Cullen cross for Shane Duffy to head in the opener. The midfielder then teed up Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson for close-range finishes.

It was only the second of the eight qualifiers that the 21-year-old had featured in. Both were against Luxembourg and resulted in wildly contrasting outcomes.

Knight started his first-ever tournament qualifier in the 1-0 defeat in March; like the rest of his teammates left stunned by the visitors' late smash and grab triumph.

The rematch created far better memories for a player likely to be replicating his contemporary Nathan Collins by securing a move from the Championship to the Premier League by the end of the season.

He was at his swashbuckling best, darting from deep to evade the tiring Luxembourg defence with deadly consequences.

“You want to right a few wrongs,” said the Dubliner. “It wasn’t a great result back home and I think we all had it in the back of our mind to put that right and thankfully we did tonight.

“There were periods when each team had the ball. It was quite even in parts of the game but I think as it went on, we came into it a lot more. We showed our fitness and showed our quality towards the end.”

An ankle inadvertently caused by his club manager Wayne Rooney ruled Knight out of the second qualification window in September and illness robbed him of participation in the trip to Azerbaijan.

He returned with a final flourish, laying a foundation to push for a starting place in the 2022 series, starting with a pair of friendlies in March.

“We have had a really good last four or five months and we just want to keep progressing into the March camp now,” Knight said.

“I have got nine caps now so I’m delighted to play that much. I just want to keep playing and improving, hopefully getting my chance in the team.

“It has been difficult but you want to be really, really competitive within the squad as well.

“A lot of senior players have been really good to us, doing their best to try to integrate us.”