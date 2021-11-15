Reviewing how the 33 Ireland players used by Stephen Kenny performed during 2021 campaign

Twelve games, four wins, five draws and three defeats.

Those are the key stats of Stephen Kenny’s 2021, his second year at the helm, but first in reality, given Covid-19 delayed 2020 matches until September.

Here, we examine each of the players used by the manager during the eight months, outlining games played, minutes clocked up and goals.

Gavin Bazunu: 10 games played, 765 mins played (7 in World Cup, 630 mins)

The revelation of the year.

Entrusted as first-choice for the second World Cup qualifier and has retained a grip since.

His penalty save from Cristiano Ronaldo was career-defining but equally important was getting a fingertip to Oliver Thill’s deflected shot in Luxembourg.

Caoimhín Kelleher: 2 games, 135 mins

Injury deprived him of his debut in March when Darren Randolph was ruled out and he’s had to watch his younger peer Bazunu take control since. Didn’t concede a goal in his two outings against Qatar.

Mark Travers: 1 game (World Cup 90 mins)

Just the one appearance and one he’ll want to forget — the defeat in Serbia.

Has recovered to nail down the starting spot for Championship leaders Bournemouth.

Seamus Coleman: 7 games, 630 mins (6 in World Cup, 540 mins)

A late starter to the Kenny era, the captain made his first appearance in Serbia and has been a mainstay since.

Ireland's Matt Doherty applauds fans after the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Matt Doherty: 11 games, 799 mins (8 in World Cup, 664 mins)

Mr Versatile was a Kenny favourite from the outset, showing his versatility by switching to left wing-back, with aplomb, for the assignment in Faro.

Cyrus Christie: 1 game, 45 mins

Just the one outing, as an interval substitute against Qatar last month.

Andrew Omobamidele: 5 games, 326 mins (4 in World Cup, 236 mins)

A bolter for the qualifier in Portugal, he slotted in perfectly when brought on and has established himself as a real contender at 19.

Shane Duffy: 10 games, 800 mins (6 in World Cup, 540 mins, 3 goals)

A man rejuvenated from changing his lifestyle was Ireland’s colossus in both boxes. Saved Kenny’s job by equalising against Azerbaijan and clinched his new contract when nodding Ireland in front in Luxembourg.

John Egan: 9 games played, 810 mins (6 in World Cup, 540 mins). 1 goal

One of the first names on the team sheet once he returned from injury in the summer, Egan’s defensive and possession skills were an integral part of the revival.

Nathan Collins: 1 game, 13 minutes

A cameo against Qatar but progressing enough at club level to be deemed a regular-in-waiting.

Ryan Manning: 3 games, 25 minutes

Sub appearances in three friendlies for the Galwegian kept him in the squad

Dara O’Shea: 6 games, 503 mins (3 in World Cup, 236 mins)

Came into the year having secured a spot in defence but his run was halted by a broken ankle in Portugal.

Enda Stevens: 4 games, 348 mins (3 in World Cup, 258 mins)

Started and ended the year in the team but was dogged in between by a hip injury. Shared the left wing-back berth with James McClean.

James McClean: 11 games, 692 mins (8 in World Cup, 430 mins). 1 goal

Began 2021 benched but belied his club troubles to earn starts in crucial games, featuring in all but one of the dozen matches.

Jayson Molumby: 7 games, 277 mins (5 in World Cup, 150 mins)

Toiled in Belgrade in March and couldn’t get his rhythm going, underlined by his latest injury setback.

Conor Hourihane: 8 games, 285 mins (5 in World Cup, 54 mins)

A loyal servant who went to the Spanish training camp in June the day after Swansea City’s play-off defeat. Lost his first-choice tag over the campaign.

Jeff Hendrick: 7 games, 613 mins (6 in World Cup, 455 mins)

Another to mount a successful fightback to an international career that was slipping at the start of the year. His power and panache in midfield proved crucial.

Harry Arter: 2 games, 5 mins

Turned up for squads but only given two late sub roles

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and Josh Cullen at full time after the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Picture: John Walton/PA

Josh Cullen: 11 games, 877 mins. (8 in World Cup, 690 mins)

Ireland’s new midfield marvel. Improved as the year progressed to become undroppable.

Jason Knight: 6 games, 352 mins (2 in World Cup, 118 mins). 1 goal

Bookended his year with contrasting appearances against Luxembourg.

Jamie McGrath: 6 games, 356 mins (4 in World Cup, 261 mins)

Parachuted in for his competitive debut in Portugal, he was relied on for specific jobs in specific games.

Daryl Horgan: 6 games, 290 mins (3 in World Cup, 114 mins). 1 goal

A surprise starter in Baku, Horgan still has something to give in an attacking sense.

Alan Browne: 6 games, 264 mins (5 in World Cup 237 mins). 1 goal

Bagged the first goal of the campaign in Serbia but Covid-19 interrupted his trajectory later in the year.

Robbie Brady: 3 games, 136 mins (2 in World Cup, 56 mins)

Was only part of the March window before injury and his unemployment at club level pushed him out of the frame.

Callum Robinson: 9 games, 591 mins (7 in World Cup 480 mins). 6 goals

A controversial figure over his vaccine stance, his injection of six goals gave Ireland the firepower they’d lacked.

Adam Idah: 8 games, 520 mins (6 in World Cup, 407 mins)

Ploughed a lone furrow up front at times. Getting off the mark would give him the boost he requires.

James Collins: 8 games, 295 mins. (5 in World Cup, 122 mins) 1 goal

Missing a gilt-edged chance against Luxembourg haunted Collins. Club woes didn’t help.

Shane Long: 3 games, 96 mins. (2 in World Cup, 40 mins).

A peripheral figure after the March openers, he couldn’t get back in the squad despite appearing sporadically in the Premier League.

Troy Parrott: 7 games, 225 mins (4 in World Cup, 66 mins). 2 goals

Not the breakthrough year many expected but his brace against Andorra underlined his potential.

Chiedozie Ogbene: 5 games, 272 mins. (3 in World Cup, 202 mins). 2 goals

Completed the year ahead of Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott in the selection pecking order, crowned by a goal in Luxembourg.

Ronan Curtis: 1 game, 66 minutes

A single outing in Andorra before he was left out of the squad, to his annoyance.

Aaron Connolly: 3 games (All World Cup) 184 mins

An alarming decline for a player touted alongside Parrott as Ireland’s future. Bar the impact he made in Portugal, the Brighton man had 12 months he won’t recall fondly.

Will Keane: 1 game (World Cup). 2 mins

Nearly became an instant hero against Portugal last week but was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up to Matt Doherty’s disallowed goal.