FAI appoint Elmes to replace Gleeson as assistant to Vera Pauw

Tom Elmes has been appointed as the Republic of Ireland women's assistant coach ahead of important World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia.

Vera Pauw's squad are back in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, November 25th and Tuesday the 30th as they look to build on last month's win away to Finland.

Elmes replaces Eileen Gleeson who has departed to take over as Head Coach with Glasgow City. He joins the backroom staff in time for those two World Cup games as he combines his role as Ireland Women's Under-16 Head Coach.

Part of the current UEFA Pro Licence group, Elmes previously guided Wexford Youths to success in the Women's National League, FAI Women's Cup and WNL Shield before taking over with the Ireland U16s last June.

Pauw said: "Tom is an excellent coach with a deep knowledge of the Irish game, the players available to us and, crucially, how we want to do things within the Republic of Ireland international set-up.

"Throughout my career, I've always worked with Assistant Coaches who have a strong knowledge of the national league and Tom's experience in that area will be a fantastic asset for us in identifying and monitoring home-based players.

"It was unfortunate timing for us that Glasgow City came in with an offer for Eileen Gleeson but we fully respect and support her decision to take on that role. In Tom, I believe we have a top class coach with a lot of experience and a desire to keep on improving.

Elmes will oversee an international friendly with the WU16s - away to Wales - before linking up with the Women's National Team when they report into camp next Sunday.