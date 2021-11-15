Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign in review

The High: Ronaldo and Portugal at the Aviva

Can a 0-0 draw at home really be the high point of the World Cup qualifying campaign? It wasn’t so much the stalemate against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal last Thursday as the tangible sense that the Irish players and the Kenny project are bedding in now and finding poise to go with the purpose.

From the keeper(s) to the young fliers up top, there remained a defiant obstinacy for sure but there was also measure and movement. Yes Portugal were understrength and happy with the point. Could Ireland do with better midfield options? Of course. And the emergence of a nine? Goes without saying. But the Kenny plan can’t pause while they are unearthed and nurtured. The manager’s tenure is no longer going backwards; it no longer looks hapless. These are modest gains but enough to cling to for now.

The Low: Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1

Defeat at home to Luxembourg last March left Stephen Kenny clinging to hold on to his job after one of the most shocking results in Irish football history.

A draw at home to a side who had only won five previous World Cup qualifiers in their entire history would have seen Kenny under pressure. Defeat was unthinkable. After a poor Irish performance, Gerson Rodrigues fired an 85th-minute winner, effectively ending Ireland's World Cup qualification hopes and almost proving fatal to Kenny's tenure.

The Dubliner acknowledged it was a "terrible result". “I take responsibility for the whole thing. It’s not good enough. I think the players are a lot better than they showed in that match."

The key moment: Milenković OG (Ireland 1 Serbia 1).

Callum Robinson has ‘injected’ much of the feelgood factor into Ireland’s campaign and it was his cross in the general vicinity of wrecking ball Shane Duffy that panicked Serbia into the 86th minute own-goal ricocheted in off Nikola Milenković. That moment brought something tangible from a night of promise where Ireland played when they could but had to rely on Gavin Bazunu heroics to repel Serbian class. An enthusiastic Aviva crowd stayed with the team to the end and while the draw didn’t quite bring peace to the culture war raging around Stephen Kenny, it offered some response to those who argue this is a results business.

Ireland’s best player: Gavin Bazunu.

Going into the campaign, we were mapping out ideas of a bright future around Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott. While neither has kicked on yet as hoped, the emergence of Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Chiedozie Ogbene and Gavin Bazunu has freshened up the team and lodged credit in the gaffer’s account for trusting them. Bazunu throws in the odd head-scratcher to remind us he’s only 19, but his startling spring, passing knack and air of calm has been central to Ireland’s recovery. If you were to nominate an Irish player to play in the Champions League one day, it would be the Man City man. How unfortunate is Caoimhin Kelleher, the only Irish player in the Champions League right now, to encounter another prodigy.

Biggest disappointment: Aaron Connolly

Far too soon to write him off at 21, but playing for a club and country shy of goals, Connolly has been unable to weigh in with a supply. Looked the Irish player most likely to plug electricity into Kenny’s grid, but has now seen Ogbene, Jamie McGrath and Daryl Horgan overtake him for spots on Ireland’s flanks. Seems, too, that his managers have spent too much time recently talking about Connolly. And whether fair or not, a narrative has emerged that suggests professionalism could be higher. A loan move where he counters that theory should be a priority.

Biggest Bonus: Chiedozie Ogbene.

Bazunu and Idah’s promise has been well flagged, but Ogbene’s is a slightly different story. At 24, he’s no boy wonder, but there’s a rawness and freshness to his work that’s troubling more experienced defenders. As recently as last week, the Rotherham United man admitted he is still coming to terms with the pace of his rise to becoming an international starter. “I didn't expect to be in this position. It was very hard to believe that all this would come all at once. I had suffered a lot of setbacks in my journey to get where I am today. My story is quite different to everyone else's in playing football and the decisions I had to make along the way.”