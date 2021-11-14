Stephen Kenny: 'We didn’t want to finish fourth and we’re not celebrating finishing third'

Stephen Kenny isn’t concerned about whether his contract situation is clarified before the next international window in March.

The Ireland manager has finished the World Cup campaign with a flourish, leapfrogging Luxembourg into third place by beating the Grand Duchy 3-0 tonight.

Kenny’s job security has been the talking point of the campaign, as his deal doesn’t even cover the entirety of next year’s Uefa Nations League campaign.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has confirmed that the manager’s status will be reviewed at their scheduled board meeting later this month and Kenny isn’t agitating for his future to be resolved as a matter of urgency.

Asked if the result bolsters his confidence of being in charge for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, beginning in March 2023, Kenny said: “I was always confident regardless.

“The support has been magnificent, fans singing my name but I'd be happier if they were singing about players.

“I tend not to be fixated on it. What will happen will happen. I’m just trying to do the job the best way I can. It’s not something I’m looking to sit down in the morning about.

“It’s not just about me, this is a collective effort. My assistant Keith Andrews was brilliant during the tough period. I’m very proud to be part of that. I haven’t really thought about it.”

Kenny insisted the result has to be taken in perspective.

“We didn’t want to finish fourth and we’re not celebrating finishing third,” he added.

“People understand there’s been a radical overhaul necessary for us to be brilliant going forward.

“The spine of the team is still there because the experienced team are brilliant professionals.

“We are putting ourselves in place to have a good Nations League campaign and leading on from that a really strong campaign to qualify for the Europeans Championships.

“That's the way I've always viewed it, whether it was decided it was me or not. I don't think we can take this game in isolation. It was a bit of a pressure game.

“I understand the game is about players. They really deserve credit as much as the manager. The players have been very consistent over the last few months since we lost to Luxembourg in March.”