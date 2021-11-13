Mbappe scores four as holders France qualify for World Cup

Striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as defending champion France qualified for next year’s World Cup by crushing Kazakhstan 8-0 on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema netted twice after the break in a fine display of attacking soccer as Les Bleus qualified for Qatar as group winner with one game to spare.

France has an insurmountable four-point lead over second-place Finland in Group D.

Mbappe was about to be taken off when substitute Moussa Diaby cleverly played him in for a low finish in the 87th and a 23rd international goal. Moments later France coach Didier Deschamps joined in the applause as Mbappe came off.

In the earlier game, Finland won 3-1 at Bosnia and Herzegovina despite playing more than 50 minutes with 10 players to move above Ukraine and in contention for a playoff place. Finland is two points ahead of Ukraine.

Finland hosts France and Ukraine goes to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their last group games on Tuesday.

Wales' Gareth Bale smiles after earning his 100th cap during the World Cup qualifying match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Bale wins 100th cap for Wales

Wales coasted to a 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus on a night when Gareth Bale celebrated his 100th cap.

Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts added to an Aaron Ramsey brace as Wales climbed above the Czech Republic into second place in Group E and boosted their goal difference into the bargain.

Wales were already guaranteed a World Cup play-off place through their Nations League results last year.

But the aim was to secure second spot in the group - and the semi-final home advantage that could come with it - by taking at least four points from their final two qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

Roberto Martinez's Red Devils were confirmed as group winners by beating Estonia 3-1 on Saturday night.

Thorgan Hazard, third left, is congratulated after scoring Belgium's third goal during the World Cup group E match against Estonia at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels. Picture: Olivier Matthys/AP

This night was about more than World Cup points, however, as Wales fans paid tribute to a player seen by many as the greatest in their history.

Bale received a rapturous reception from a Cardiff crowd who have witnessed so many of his magical moments since he became Wales' then-youngest international in 2006.

Dutch squander two goal lead in Montenegro

The Netherlands squandered a chance to qualify for the World Cup on Saturday when it gave up a two-goal lead in the final minutes to draw 2-2 in Montenegro when victory would have ensured a place in Qatar next year.

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay scored twice to put the Dutch in control, but with just eight minutes of regular time remaining Montenegro struck back.

Substitute Ilija Vukotić pulled his team back into contention when he ran onto a pass behind the defense and rounded Justin Bijlow to score in the 82nd minute. Nikola Vujnović brought the scores level four minutes later, leaping over Daley Blind to head into the far corner.

“I don’t know what to say. Unbelievable,” Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“It’s scandalous how we played in the second half,” he added.

The Netherlands still leads Group G by two points from Turkey and can qualify Tuesday by beating Norway in Rotterdam. The match will be played behind closed doors amid a new partial coronavirus lockdown in the Netherlands. Turkey plays Montenegro in its last match, and Gibraltar hosts Latvia.