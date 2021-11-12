Ollie Horgan sent off as Finn Harps settle for manic draw against St Pat's

Without a win now in seven games, Harps will slip into the promotion/relegation place if Waterford win at Longford Town on Saturday night
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan. Picture: INPHO/Evan Logan

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 22:07
Paul Buttner

Premier Division: St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Finn Harps 2 

Despite a brace of goals from Sean Boyd, Finn Harps’ automatic Premier Division survival has slipped from their grasp as they finished with 10 men, and had manager Ollie Horgan also sent to the stand, at Richmond Park.

The result guarantees FAI Cup finalists St Pat’s second place in the table, their highest finish since winning the title in 2013.

Without a win now in seven games, Harps will slip into the promotion/relegation place if Waterford win at Longford Town on Saturday night.

After a tame start, the game exploded to life to deliver its four goals inside eight minutes.

Jamie Lennon’s superb long ball found Darragh Burns in space on the right and his low cross picked out the untracked run of Billy King to give St Pat’s the lead on 15 minutes.

Harps levelled within two minutes as Boyd rifled his free-kick through the wall to the net leaving 18-year-old debutant keeper Josh Keeley rooted to the spot.

In a manic period, the visitors then snatched the lead with a fine goal on 20 minutes. Collecting Ethan Boyle’s throw, Barry McNamee dinked a delightful ball into the area for Boyd to find the net with a glancing header.

Harps’ delight quickly turned to fury two minutes later, though, as they conceded an equaliser. They appeared to have a case as Burns looked offside onto Lennon’s fine ball to head past Mark McGinley with the Harps bench incensed at the lack of an assistant's flag.

In a no less frantic second half, Harps had defender Kosovar Sadiki sent off late on for a second booking for stupidly kicking the ball against Burns after fouling him.

St Pat’s might then have won it on 83 minutes, substitute Chris Forrester’s shot headed off the line by Will Seymore.

Harps manager Horgan, booked for disputing St Pat’s second goal, was sent to the stand in stoppage time for dissent, with St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell also booked.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Keeley; Bone, Desmond, Griffin (Nwoko, 84), McClelland; Lewis, Lennon (Forrester, 74); Burns, Benson, Smith; King.

Finn Harps: McGinley (Doherty, 43); Boyle, Webster, Sadiki, Mustoe; Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan (Foley, h-t), B. McNamee, Hawkins (Dunleavy, 77); Boyd (Owalabi, 90+3).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

