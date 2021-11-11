Another sign of progression in the football Stephen Kenny wants to play

Tickets for this match sold out in a matter of minutes. The neutrals watching on might have sung 'You've only come to see Ronaldo' but when the cheer went up for Shane Duffy's Cruyff turn to ghost his way out of trouble against CR7 it was clear the Aviva's first capacity crowd in two years were here to see the Boys in Green.

And it was more of a case of 'you've only come to boo Ronaldo' as the vast majority of the 50,000-plus crowd created a cauldron of noise to boost the chances of Stephen Kenny's men. At times, it was like rewinding the clock back a couple of decades to when the likes of the Keanes (Roy and Robbie) raised the volume and optimism in equal measure.

More signs of improvement like this and, dare I say it, Jack Charlton's name can be mentioned again without the risk of too many people laughing.

Duffy, of course, was winning his 50th cap and the Brighton defender was given licence by Kenny to show he is not just a clogger, or a defender with a capital D as Sky Sports once described him. That presumably, is to signify they see him as a 'no-nonsense' man at the back, but he has become so much more than that under Duffy – and his club boss Graham Potter.

At 29, after a disappointing spell at childhood heroes Celtic, he has described this as the 'now or never' season in a career which started in the Foyle Harps youth set-up before crossing to Merseyside and Everton.

He won the first of his half a century of international caps against Costa Rica in Philadelphia of all places in the summer of 2014. Kenny has had the sense to retain him as his captain from his first game in charge.

Thankfully, for Kenny and his team-mates, he made light of playing against Ronaldo and not only won that personal battle but intercepted a number of potentially goal-threatening through balls, as well as launching some attacks with runs from the back.

It was Liam Brady who finally persuaded Duffy he would be better off playing his international football south of the border, despite having represented the Northern Ireland side up to and including under-21 level.

Maybe 'Chippy' taught Duffy that turn too, for it was a touch of class that only the best and most confident players can produce on the biggest stages.

And maybe Kenny is also finally instilling confidence in his squad, a belief that they can move on from this ill-fated World Cup qualifying campaign and look ahead to the next European Championship mission with some sense of hope.

One great piece of skill does not make a team, of course, but it seemed to have an impact on the players around him as Ireland's very own CR7 – Callum Robinson – occasionally threatened to add to his five goals from last month's two games.

Kenny had him playing a bit wider at times and that was when he was at his most dangerous to a less than impressive Portugal side. He even showed a reaction out of the Ronaldo playbook to ensure Pepe's minimal contact ended in a sending-off for Portugal's most senior player.

The cheer that went up when he was named man of the match showed the crowd like it too.

For someone who has not witnessed every fart, cough and burp of the Kenny reign, it seems obvious he has not only steadied the ship in terms of results, but has also reinvented the side from a long ball to a big man up front side to one that plays with the ball on the ground.

Imagine how Brady, David O'Leary and Frank Stapleton would have enjoyed making the trip over from Arsenal to play in THIS Ireland set-up!

Irrespective of this result – at no stage did a vastly superior Portugal team on paper look like a class above - and their ultimate place in the qualifying group, this was another sign of the progression of the expansive football Kenny likes to see his teams play.

The young players he has blooded might not all be at the peak of Premier League football, but they are increasingly beginning to look like internationals.

And they have until March 2023 to peak for the one-year qualification process to join hosts Germany as one of the other 23 countries competing in the finals of Euro '24.