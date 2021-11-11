Luxembourg tighten grip on third in Ireland's group

Gerson Rodrigues, who stunned Ireland at the Aviva in March, proved Stephen Kenny's nemesis again tonight with two goals against Azerbaijan as Luxembourg tightened their grip on third place in Ireland's World Cup qualifying Group A.
Azerbaijan, bottom of the section, weren't helped when defender Tellur Mutallimov saw red just 21 minutes in.
Though Luxembourg took until the 67th minute to capitalise, when Rodrigues put them ahead.
Sebastien Thill doubled the lead 11 minutes later. And while Azer Salahli got one back four minutes later, Rodrigues wrapped things up in injury-time.
The win means Ireland must get at least a point from tonight's meeting with Portugal to give themselves a chance of overhauling Luxembourg in third when the sides meet at the weekend.