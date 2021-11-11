Luxembourg tighten grip on third in Ireland's group

Gerson Rodrigues again did the damage
Luxembourg tighten grip on third in Ireland's group

Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 18:52

Gerson Rodrigues, who stunned Ireland at the Aviva in March, proved Stephen Kenny's nemesis again tonight with two goals against Azerbaijan as Luxembourg tightened their grip on third place in Ireland's World Cup qualifying Group A.

Azerbaijan, bottom of the section, weren't helped when defender Tellur Mutallimov saw red just 21 minutes in. 

Though Luxembourg took until the 67th minute to capitalise, when Rodrigues put them ahead.

Sebastien Thill doubled the lead 11 minutes later. And while Azer Salahli got one back four minutes later,  Rodrigues wrapped things up in injury-time.

The win means Ireland must get at least a point from tonight's meeting with Portugal to give themselves a chance of overhauling Luxembourg in third when the sides meet at the weekend.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier How Ireland rated: Our own CR7 the star man once more
Ireland pegged back late by Sweden Ireland pegged back late by Sweden
Republic of Ireland v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier On this night, Kenny's Ireland put substance before style
#Republic of Ireland MNT
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session

Team news: Ogbene gets first competitive start in place of Idah

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up