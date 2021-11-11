Team news: Ogbene gets first competitive start in place of Idah

Chiedozie Ogbene has been handed his first competitive start ahead of fellow Cork native Adam Idah for Ireland’s penultimate World Cup qualifier against Portugal (7.45pm).

In one of a few surprise switches, the Rotherham United attacker remains in the side that beat Qatar 4-0 in last month’s friendly, likely supporting central striker Callum Robinson. Jamie McGrath also starts at the Aviva Stadium after shaking off a hip injury that had initially put his availability in doubt.