Team news: Ogbene gets first competitive start in place of Idah

At the back, Séamus Coleman appears to be slotting into the third central-defensive berth vacated by the injured Andrew Omobamidele.
10 November 2021; Chiedozie Ogbene during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 19:07
John Fallon

Chiedozie Ogbene has been handed his first competitive start ahead of fellow Cork native Adam Idah for Ireland’s penultimate World Cup qualifier against Portugal (7.45pm).

In one of a few surprise switches, the Rotherham United attacker remains in the side that beat Qatar 4-0 in last month’s friendly, likely supporting central striker Callum Robinson. Jamie McGrath also starts at the Aviva Stadium after shaking off a hip injury that had initially put his availability in doubt.

At the back, Séamus Coleman appears to be slotting into the third central-defensive berth vacated by the injured Andrew Omobamidele.

Enda Stevens is preferred to James McClean in the left wing-back position for the sold-out clash.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has taken no chances with six players walking a suspension tightrope. A booking for any of João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, João Palhinha, Renato Sanches or Diogo Jota would incur a suspension for Sunday’s potential group decider against Serbia in Lisbon.

They have all been left out, with André Silva coming in to lead the line. That should see captain Cristiano Ronaldo shifted to a wide position in attack.

Luxembourg’s 3-1 win away to Azerbaijan this evening means Ireland must get at least a point to make Sunday’s concluding qualifier in the Grand Duchy into a shootout for third spot.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, E Stevens; J McGrath, C Ogbene; C Robinson.

PORTUGAL: R Patricio; N Semedo, Danilo, Pepe, Dalot; J Palhinha, M Nunes, Fernandes; Ronaldo, A Silva, G Guedes.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Spain)

#Republic of Ireland MNT
