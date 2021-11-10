Steven Gerrard looking increasingly likely to be named manager of Aston Villa

Former Villa defender Richard Dunne believes despite his relative inexperience, Gerrard would be a strong appointment by the club
Steven Gerrard looking increasingly likely to be named manager of Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard is being lined up to move to Aston Villa (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 22:37
PA

Steven Gerrard is looking increasingly likely to be appointed as the new manager of Aston Villa in place of Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday.

Bookmakers including William Hill have suspended betting on the 41-year-old Rangers boss, who has reportedly made up his mind to move back south of the border.

Gerrard, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2024, had been immediately installed as favourite after Villa announced the departure of Smith at the weekend.

Steven Gerrard has been frustrated by Rangers’ lack of progress in Europe (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gerrard earned praise for steering Rangers to their first Scottish title in a decade last season, after replacing Graeme Murty in charge in 2018.

And the challenge of resurrecting the top-flight fortunes of Villa – who currently sit 16th in the table on the back of five straight losses – appears to be too good an opportunity to turn down.

Gerrard has once again been left frustrated by Rangers’ lack of progress in Europe after they crashed out of the Champions League qualifying rounds to Malmo in August.

Dean Smith was sacked as Aston Villa boss on Sunday (Naomi Baker/PA)

Former Villa defender Richard Dunne believes despite his relative inexperience, Gerrard would be a strong appointment by the club.

Dunne told Sky Sports News: “I think it’s very exciting. He’s a young manager and not been in the game very long but what he’s done at Rangers has been exceptional.

“The way that he holds himself in terms of his professionalism has been brilliant and he’s led that club really well since being there.

“He’s won the league and has that experience of European football so I think for Villa fans it would be an exciting appointment.”

More in this section

Dundalk v Drogheda United - Malone Cup Dundalk takeover confirmed as local consortium buy out PEAK6 investment firm
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session Can Stephen Kenny cash in on Bernardo Silva's absence against Portugal?
Andrew Omobamidele 8/11/2021 Andrew Omobamidele and Jayson Molumby set to miss Ireland's clash with Portugal
Villa#Premier LeaguePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session

Jeff Hendrick says Ireland resurgence may not have happened but for being dropped

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up