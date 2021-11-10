Jeff Hendrick says Ireland resurgence may not have happened but for being dropped

Jeff Hendrick admits his resurgence in an Ireland jersey may not have occurred only for being dropped for the opening World Cup qualifiers.

Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady, and Hendrick were all culled by Stephen Kenny for the trip to Serbia and visit of Luxembourg in March, the first time in five years that the latter fell out of favour.

Defeats in both virtually killed off Ireland’s ambitions of securing the necessary top-two finish in Group A to remain in qualification contention prematurely but Hendrick returned to the side, delivering in recent months displays reminiscent of his golden phase of 2016.

The 29-year-old’s fitness levels, enhanced by a strict diet and training regime, have ensured his shortage of game-time at Newcastle United hasn’t damaged his status as a regular for his country.

He’ll be a cert to win his 67th cap from the start against Portugal on Thursday night and the concluding qualifier in Luxembourg three days later.

“Maybe that was something I needed,” confessed Hendrick about his spell on the bench.

“I wasn’t concerned about it. There are very good players in the squad and everyone is due a chance to play in certain games.

“It wasn’t my moment to start a game but I had time to reflect and look at my own game.

“You never know at the moment but I’m enjoying what I’m doing and have got to build on that. You’ve seen it in the last few games; I think I’ve played well.”

Hendrick says he’s not distracted by the goings-on at Newcastle United, whether the arrival of Eddie Howe this week could instigate an improvement in his first-team prospects, only wanting to finish out the World Cup campaign on a high.

He insists the transitional phase during the qualifiers was essential while Thursday night’s opponents and Serbia sped into the distance at the summit.

“When I saw the group, I knew it was going to be tough,” he explained.

“Portugal and Serbia are great teams. Only one qualifies for the World Cup by going straight through so we always knew it was going to be hard.

“We got new managerial staff and coaches. They were bringing through the younger players, which had to be done really to freshen up the squad.

“It’s been a real learning process for the whole group, getting to know each other, improving and changing our style of play. Hopefully, we can take that on to the next campaign.”