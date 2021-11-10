Dundalk takeover confirmed as local consortium buy out PEAK6 investment firm

The club's former owner Andy Connolly is believed to be part of the local consortium which has taken charge
Dundalk takeover confirmed as local consortium buy out PEAK6 investment firm

Oriel Park, Dundalk. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 21:44
Martin Claffey

Dundalk FC have confirmed that a local consortium has completed the acquisition of the club from US investors PEAK6.

Negotiations were concluded tonight to return the club to local hands after almost four years of ownership by PEAK6.

Further details of the new ownership, and plans for the 2022 season, will be unveiled next week. The club's former owner Andy Connolly is believed to be part of the local consortium which has taken charge.

In a statement tonight, Matt Hulsizer, co-founder and managing partner of PEAK6, said: “We are incredibly proud of all we achieved with Dundalk FC over these past several years.

“We purchased Dundalk FC in 2018 because we love football and saw the potential to reinvigorate the team through an influx of capital and strategic leadership.

“During our tenure, we had the opportunity to get to know the town, the club, and most importantly, the passion that local fans have for the club.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to have found a group of buyers who have local ties and a deep-rooted history with Dundalk FC. I have no doubt they will continue to support the success of the club going forward, and we will continue rooting for the club’s success right alongside the fans.”

