Portugal profile v Ireland: Adam Idah has the pace to trouble ageing Pepe

Portugal form guide

But for a dubious refereeing decision in Belgrade, Portugal would already be qualified for the World Cup ahead of tonight’s trip to Dublin.

The absence of goal-line technology in the early stages of the campaign denied Cristiano Ronaldo the winner against Serbia, and another step towards breaking the world scoring record.

Had the goal been awarded, they’d have a full complement of 18 points and the scope to lose in Dublin ahead of Sunday’s concluder against the Serbs. Instead, they’re carrying only five successive victories into this one.

Style

Fernando Santos favours a conventional 4-2-3-1 system, which can weave into a 4-3-3 depending on circumstance.

Cristiano Ronaldo tends to operate as the sole striker, with Diogo Jota deployed on the left. Given their attacking tendencies, Ronaldo, Jota, Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes can end up as an offensive quartet but the indicators are that not all will start against Ireland.

The gaffer: Fernando Santos

In the heat of battle, Portugal’s boss is the coolest of customers.

Now seven years on the post, despite delivering the country their first major honour — the 2016 Euros — he has shipped flak and faced more pressure when Ireland led going into the final minute eight weeks ago.

Speaking afterwards, he wondered what all the fuss was about, insisting the goals and comeback were inevitable against inferior opposition. The only thing missing was his customary cigarette.

It may take a World Cup triumph in Qatar next year for his talents to be truly appreciated in his homeland.

THREE KEY BATTLES

Adam Idah v Pepe

In a flat back four, 38-year-old Pepe needs all the cover he can get and Idah’s pace into the channels disarmed him on more than once in Faro.

The Porto defender will be the one stuck to Idah’s back, allowing the fresher legs of Ruben Dias to mind in behind. Should the Norwich City forward drag the veteran out of position, however, there’s scope for midfield runners to profit in overloads.

Jeff Hendrick v Joao Palhinha

Even at 26, it has taken until this year for Palhinha to break into the Portugal squad and team but he is now considered a key component in midfield. With Josh Cullen likely to sit deep, the onus is on Hendrick to break when the space allows and that will depend on Palhinha’s ability to safeguard his defence.

Gavin Bazunu v Cristiano Ronaldo

The sequel. Teen Bazunu threatened to ruin the global superstar’s big moment by saving his early penalty in September but Ronaldo eventually came good.

Ireland’s goalkeeper can expect to be bombarded with attempts from distance, along with free-kicks, during this latest chapter of his footballing education.