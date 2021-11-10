Bernardo Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier

Bernardo Silva has been ruled out of the Portugal team to face Ireland in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier.

The Manchester City midfielder attacker hasn’t trained this week due to a muscle complaint and Fernando Santos confirmed his only chance of participation in this window is Sunday’s group decider against Serbia in Lisbon.

"I don't count on him," said the manager about Silva in his pre-match press conference. "He has muscle complaints. I don't think he has the conditions to go to this game but we think he will be okay for Serbia."

The 27-year-old won’t be travelling to Dublin with this squad. "He arrived very tired and complaining. He is recovering well and we believe he will be able to play against Serbia. One of our physiotherapists will stay here so that on Friday he can be integrated into training.”

Santos was already without injury trio Anthony Lopes, Rafa Silva and João Mário from his original squad while they have six players walking a suspension tightrope.

A booking for any of João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, José Fonte, João Palhinha, Renato Sanches or Diogo Jota will rule them out of Sunday 's meeting with the Serbs.

As Portugal have a superior goal difference, they need only to draw their final two games to qualify for next year’s showpiece in Qatar as group winners.

Despite that strong position, they’ll be aiming to win in Dublin but Santos suggested he could rotate his selection due to the risk of suspensions.

"The most important game is against Ireland,” said the veteran coach.

“I have confidence in all the players. More than getting a yellow card or not, you also have to think about how to be on the pitch.

“They'll give everything. But when you know that a yellow card prevents you from being in the next game, that can affect you in some way. I'll analyse it carefully and put out a strong team."

The Euro 2016 champions trailed against Ireland in the reverse fixture eight weeks ago until Cristiano Ronaldo atoned for his earlier penalty miss by notching a late brace.

"It will be a tough game,” added Santos. “Ireland proved in Portugal that they are a competitive team.

“They are backed by the public and never give in. They fight a lot and know how to play as they showed it here. They try to play in an organised attack.

“We could have been winning 2-0 in the first 15 minutes against Ireland, with the penalty and Diogo Jota’s header off the post.

“The important thing to take away from that game is the period between that chance off the post and end of the first half.

“We became fragmented, there were attacks and counterattacks, which more suited Ireland.

“Our team reacted better in the second half, no longer allowing Ireland the ability to create so many problems."

Ireland are already out of contention to claim a play-off spot but require points either against the Portuguese or in Luxembourg on Sunday to have any chance of rescuing third spot.