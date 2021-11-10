Cork City's Cathal Heffernan promoted to Ireland U18s for Spain training camp

Republic of Ireland Men's Under-18s Head Coach Colin O'Brien has named a 22-man squad for a friendly double-header against Sweden in Marbella this week.
O'Brien includes several members of his U17 squad that finished top of its European Championship qualification series in Cork recently.
Cork City's Cathal Heffernan, who recently became City's youngest ever senior player, is promoted, along with the likes of Justin Ferizaj and Rocco Vata.
Former City defender Harry Nevin, now with Preston, also comes into the squad.
Ireland are in southern Spain for two games against the Swedes as O'Brien assesses options available to him and follows two friendlies for his MU18 side in Hungary in August.
Those games ended with Ireland winning the first game 2-0 and drawing the second 2-2.
O'Brien will be looking for an equally challenging test with games against Sweden on Thursday, November 11 and Sunday, November 14.
Stephen McMullan (Warrenpoint), Conor Walsh (Sligo Rovers) Defenders: Ben Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), Cathal Heffernan (Cork City), Alex Murphy (Galway United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers), Josh Seary (Preston North End), David Toure (Shelbourne)
Conor Barrett (Birmingham City), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Ireland (Stoke City), Rocco Vata (Celtic), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)
Edwin Agbaje (Ipswich Town), Tom Lonergan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Ben Quinn (Celtic)
International Friendly Fixture (Irish times)
Thursday, November 11 | Sweden MU18 v Republic of Ireland MU18, venue TBC, Marbella, Spain, KO 2.30pm
Sunday, November 14 | Republic of Ireland MU18 v Sweden MU18, venue TBC, Marbella, Spain, KO 2.30pm