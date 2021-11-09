Portugal's Bernardo Silva an injury doubt for Ireland clash

The Manchester City midfielder sat out national team training on Tuesday due to myalgia
Bernardo Silva of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at Estádio Algarve in Faro, Portugal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 16:51
Stephen Barry

Bernardo Silva's place in the Portugal team to face Ireland in Dublin on Thursday is in doubt.

The Manchester City midfielder sat out national team training on Tuesday due to myalgia, or muscle pain, according to the Portuguese Football Federation.

Silva scored the clincher in City's 2-0 Manchester derby victory over United on Saturday.

Fernando Santos has already excused Anthony Lopes, Rafa and João Mário over fitness concerns with José Sá of Wolves and Valencia's Gonçalo Guedes called up as replacements.

The team will train again in Portugal on Wednesday morning before flying to Dublin after lunch.

A win or draw against Ireland would put Portugal top of Group A of the World Cup qualifiers ahead of their decisive clash with current leaders Serbia on Sunday. Ireland need to do the same to keep pace with current third-place side Luxembourg, who face Azerbaijan on Thursday, ahead of their group finale the same day.

