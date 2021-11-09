Josh Cullen '100%' behind Stephen Kenny

Josh Cullen’s senior debut came in the Republic of Ireland’s 3-1 win against Bulgaria just over two years ago. Mick McCarthy was the boss then, but Cullen is very much Stephen Kenny’s man now.

The 25-year old has 13 caps to his name, his stride into double figures eased by Kenny’s faith in a player who, unlike so many of his compatriots, has a bedrock of regular club football underneath his feet every time he lands in camp.

You could argue, then, that Cullen’s enthusiasm for the idea that Kenny’s contract should be extended beyond the summer to come is no great surprise. Thing is, it’s clearly not just a case of one man’s blind loyalty.

Far more senior players have come out to bat for the former Dundalk boss in recent months. Whatever the thoughts in FAI HQ when they sit down to plot a way forward, the dressing room appears to be leaning in the same direction.

“The progression that the team has shown over the last year or so, working together has been really enjoyable,” said Cullen. “I probably speak on behalf all of the lads that we’re fully behind the manager and believe in what he’s trying to do.

“We’re enjoying the style of football we’re playing and we’re starting to see the rewards results-wise, from the performances we’ve been putting in. For me, it’s a pretty straightforward answer. Yeah 100%, I want the manager to stay.”

Engineering a space in one team can be a tough task for any up-and-coming player but the former West Ham man has been backed at international level and at club level where Vincent Kompany has made him a regular in the Belgian top flight.

Cullen has actually played every game for Anderlecht this season and, with footage of Zack Elbouzedi scoring a cracker for AIK in Sweden last weekend doing the rounds, there is a growing sense that the continent can be a productive route for Irish players.

“I’d definitely encourage anyone who has the opportunity to do what I have done,” said Cullen. “It has to be the right choice. I wouldn’t say to anyone to go abroad just for the sake of it. You have to look at it as a package as opposed to just the manager and the club.

“When I looked at that, everything seemed to fit together really nicely and I saw it as an opportunity to go and learn from a manager whose reputation speaks for itself. The managers he has played under himself in his career, to go and learn from someone like that has been fantastic the last year.

“To play for a massive club that is held in high regard around Europe historically and has a lot of ambitions to get back to the top of Belgian football as well. All parts of the jigsaw fit together really nicely. Things are going really well at the minute but I will have to keep my foot on the pedal and make sure that continues.”

The same could be said for an Ireland team that seems to have turned a corner after an horrendous first year or so for Kenny. Results are improving and performances with them, even if some of the opposition has been of questionable quality.

An ultimately unsuccessful 2022 World Cup campaign ends on Sunday in Luxembourg but a positive result of some stripe against Portugal in two day’s time would go a long way to entrenching the feelgood factor that has taken root.

Stopping Ronaldo would clearly help. Ireland managed it for 89 minutes in Faro in September but still lost 2-1 when the Manchester United superstar struck with two late headers. How, you wonder, can they go about keeping him quiet for 90-plus?

“It’s probably trying to cut the supply to him a bit better. I don’t think you can really say anything about anyone trying to beat him in the air.

“That’s a very hard thing to do so as a team we just have to try and cut off the supply to him as best we can. I’m sure that the manager and coaches that we have will come up with a solid game plan to do that.”