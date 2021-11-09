Ruud Dokter's plan was misused to condemn grassroots football to the shadows

HAVE you heard the one about the Player Development Plan which became a political football?

This tragic farce was built on the noble intentions of a now departing high performance director and quickly became a stick to beat down grassroots football across Ireland.

The real twist in this tale is that the situation at underage and amateur level is worsening with even the new brush unable to sweep up the mess left behind.

Ruud Dokter, who will depart his high performance role in the FAI before the end of the year, leaves a mixed legacy.

His plans and methods will be scrutinised long after the Dutchman walks through the departure gates, and it will be easy to criticise until tangible results are seen.

Dokter’s plan is worth examining as much for what it set out to achieve, as for what it actually achieved once it fell into the wrong hands.

He certainly leaves a divided and torn landscape which has been obliterated by his former bosses in the FAI, who saw his PDP as a vehicle for overall dominance.

Before being reminded of Ruud Dokter’s vision, it is worth mentioning that he did some good for the game in Ireland.

He brought structure and sensibility, ranging from small-sided games for the very young, to unlimited substitutions for all underage players, ensuring adequate game time.

Players were taught to play it out from the back, the importance of passing and moving, a philosophy that worked so well through the ages in his native Holland.

There are some controversies, like not encouraging competition before U12 level, where league tables are not produced and where competitive instincts are discouraged.

Believing in summer leagues was a culture shock too far, and hoping that children would stick to one sport in a multi-code society was misguided.

He did have a vision, but that’s the least you would hope for.

The real question is: Was Ruud Dokter strong enough to promote his vision for all players, and did he really know what he was getting into with the FAI?

Ruud’s greatest asset when he came into the job was not being Irish, coming from a land of football romance, where Cruyff and Michels created key elements of the modern game.

In the end, not being Irish was his biggest fault, arriving here in 2013 with none of the cynicism or suspicion that you should have when you enter such a toxic organisation as the FAI.

Unfortunately for Dokter, he genuinely believed that his new bosses in Ireland had the best of intentions for the development of the game, and didn’t notice the wheels of politics spinning as he launched his masterplan in 2015.

In the PDP there was the bones of good strategy for the development of football, but very quickly that agenda morphed into something else entirely – the alienation of the vast majority of schoolboy/girl clubs across the country.

Once John Delaney and his Board got their teeth into the plan, they realised it was the perfect instrument to win favour with the League of Ireland.

They quickly set about giving all power for the development of underage players to the LOI clubs — yes, a pathway for sure, but at the expense of grassroots and community organisations.

The FAI board believed that if it awarded central power to the LOI, it would finally win the endorsement and affection of their most ‘difficult child’.

Strategy development was introduced, in many cases meaningless unstrategic plans without clear KPIs to demonstrate successful results, rather to show the public how clever the FAI was in the business of football.

Zany consultants were brought in from the UK, at great expense, to tell everyone that the League of Ireland was just “great”.

The fluttering of eyelashes at the League of Ireland dominated every discussion, while grassroots and amateur clubs were told they no longer mattered.

Great clubs and conveyor belts of talent were sidelined as the FAI put all its chips on the one punt.

Yes, there was merit in having the best players playing against the best players, but large parts of the country went under-represented, where LOI clubs didn’t have a presence.

Girls football was ignored, and while the emphasis is on growing the game amongst female competitors, I have witnessed some extraordinary talents with nowhere to go once they reach U16 level.

But such details never mattered though, this was a naked power grab to win endorsement and affection, at the expense of 98% of all underage players who didn’t fit within the plan.

Community clubs don’t make noise and stick up for themselves in the way the LOI clubs can.

They just get on with it, thanks to the support and exemplary behaviours of their volunteer, player and parent networks.

What they never had they don’t miss, but they do resent, and that resentment is growing.

Regions of the country where there are no LOI clubs are being ignored, and while some have local academies, entry is cost-prohibitive for many, for others it’s about who you know.

No coherent scouting system is enforced at matches, and every week you see technically brilliant players going unnoticed beyond the walls of the parish.

Games are being cancelled, last minute, due to a shortage of referees who are underfunded and under-resourced.

And all the while grassroots football disappears more into the shadows, as the FAI becomes more aloof to their needs.

Even the previous top table understood that you alienate grassroots at your peril, and that really is saying something.

The biggest tragedy of all is that underage amateur football seems to mean even less to the new FAI.

The best example of the FAI’s lack of awareness came through Covid lockdown, when gushing updates on the status of elite underage national leagues were signalled without so much a nod to grassroots.

The trumpeting and celebration earlier this year, that meant the elite level kids were allowed back to play, was grating, while the rest were told they were simply not good enough.

I don’t believe that when Ruud Dokter was drawing up his PDP he was doing so to create a two-tier system where only the best matter, but that’s how it has worked out.

UEFA quite rightly put a heavy emphasis on player development, but it also promotes an ethos of ‘Football for All’.

In Ireland such concepts are redundant, where elite football dominates at the expense of everything else.

The GAA’s emphasis on everyone who plays Gaelic games being of equal value, without exception, dominates that organisation and so it thrives in the affections of the nation.

In soccer, there is no such philosophy, at least not one that is obvious.

I can’t allow myself to believe that the FAI doesn’t care about grassroots football, but the evidence is stacking up — and that is almost as bad as what went before.

When Ruud Dokter launched his PDP in 2015, Delaney wrote a foreward note warning about the “dark days of Irish football” — he neglected to declare they were still some time away.

Nothing can ever get as bad as 2019, when current FAI vice-President Paul Cooke revealed the discovery of misreporting of liabilities to the tune of €40m, and €57m debts.

But there is a feeling growing in the trenches that there are no blue skies, and with the departure of a performance director and with no clear succession plan in place, then brace for the storm.

We’ll never know if Ruud Dokter could have been a success, given he came into Irish football when it was being run by bogeymen.

So before you blame the Dokter for the prescription, remember he was sold a pup. One which quickly ravaged and savaged its way through the grassroots game.

Almost seven years after its release, it now appears that Ruud’s blueprint to improve amateur and elite football is the very thing that helped divide it.

You see that’s what happens with political footballs – in the end they run out of air.