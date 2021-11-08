Patrick Hoban pleads for clarity from Dundalk powerbrokers

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban has pleaded for the ownership situation at the club to be resolved as soon as possible for the good of all those employed at Oriel Park.

With American owners PEAK6 weighing up their future and speculation of a potential takeover rife, the majority of those on the payroll, including head coach Vinny Perth, have now found themselves 90 minutes away from being technically unemployed with little to no assurances on a potential future at a club that has dominated Irish football in recent years.

With no game this coming weekend, the Co Louth side have just one final match this season - at home to Derry City on November 19th - with club captain Andy Boyle the only senior member of the squad contracted beyond that.

With two working weeks between now and then, the hope is that the situation can get resolved before the Derry match.

"It would be nice if it did," said Hoban, "but if it's not then I don't know where the lads' heads are at in terms of, they're going to have to try and find work, simple as, and I'll be no different.

"I hope it gets resolved very soon because you can only wait so long. All of our contracts are up at the end of November so we've three weeks left but lets hope it's resolved in the next two weeks."

Hoban, who scored his 125th goal for the club with the opener in the 2-0 win over Longford Town on Sunday, said it was his preference to remain at Dundalk next season - with one eye on beating Joey Donnelly's club record of 142 goals.

"A million per cent I'd love to be around to do that but it's just about what direction the club is going into now," he said.

"That would be everyone's question. We need to stay looking forward because we're not that far behind in terms of the quality that is still there but it's all about keeping the main core of the group and that's the uncertainty of it all... where are the players going because in a couple of weeks time they have no contracts.

"Players have to look after their futures. They have mortgages to pay and bills to pay like everyone else and how many players are here for next year? Is it four? That's not good enough. It's just not good enough.

"I'm a professional footballer. I'm 30 years of age now. I want to still compete and win things. I hope it's here but if it's not then that's not my fault," he said.