Relegation fears allayed, Dundalk eye Europe

Dundalk 2 Longford Town 0

Early second half goals from Patrick Hoban and Sean Murray kept Dundalk’s slim European hopes alive against already relegated Longford Town at Oriel Park Sunday night.

The win not only ensured the club’s Premier Division status for next season but it also keeps Vinny Perth’s side in the hunt for Europe although they need slip-ups by fourth-placed Bohemians and Derry City - who they host on the final day - as well as an FAI Cup win for St Patrick’s Athletic to make that happen.

Longford gave a good account of themselves under caretaker boss John Martin following Daire Doyle’s departure last week but they struggled to create many openings.

While it is a positive for Dundalk that their top-flight status is secured, fans will now be hoping that the club’s future off the field is a little clearer by the time they play again on November 19, with captain Andy Boyle the only player to feature in this game who is contracted for next season.

The first half was a poor affair with just two shots on target - both for the home side but they wasted little time in hitting the front within 54 seconds of the restart when Hoban popped up with his 125th goal for the club, heading in off the underside of the crossbar from Michael Duffy's cross.

The second would arrive in the 53rd minute, with Murray rifling past Steacy from just outside the box off the inside of the post after a neat lay off by Hoban in the build-up.

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Stanton 12), Patching; Kelly (McMillan 59), Murray (Ben Amar 73), Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Kirk; Manley, Dervin, Robinson, Nugent (Conor Davis 82), Grimes (Chambers 63); Williams (O’Brien 82).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).