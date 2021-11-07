How Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad fared over the weekend

Alan Browne appears to be Ireland’s only injury concern ahead of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Suspension ruled the Preston North End midfielder out of the last qualifier in Azerbaijan and now a back injury has put his availability of a return in doubt.

Ireland are out of contention to snatch a play-off spot but may need six points from the concluding double-header, that includes a trip to Luxembourg next Sunday, to salvage third in the group.

Preston manager Frankie McAvoy confirmed that his captain Browne and fellow Irishman Seán Maguire — not included in Stephen Kenny’s 26-man squad — were absent from Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest due to injury.

“Losing Browney to a back injury and Seani to a sore Achilles made us need to change our plans,” said McAvoy.

“We gave Alan and Seani every opportunity until this morning but unfortunately they couldn’t make it.

“He is coming back from an injury and the physios worked on him all this morning, but we couldn’t do that. They have done well. But the most important thing is them and the longevity of the season — there are 30 games to go and we just couldn’t take a chance with them.

“In training on Friday, we felt another 24 hours would give them every opportunity but Alan had absolutely no chance on the morning of the match and Seani was struggling as well.”

Better news for Stephen Kenny was the sight of Matt Doherty sampling his first Premier League exposure since the opening day of the season.

The wing-back has been nursing a hamstring strain since September and concerns about his fitness were raised when he was not used by new Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte against Vitesse in Thursday’s Europa Conference League fixture, the only club competition he’d figured in since that late cameo against Manchester City. But the Italian boss showed his faith in the Irishman by throwing Doherty on for the final 20 minutes in their scoreless draw at Everton.

Jeff Hendrick will be hoping for a similar bounce from Eddie Howe’s arrival after he failed to make Newcastle United’s bench for Saturday’s draw at Brighton and Hove Albion, the last game under caretaker boss Graeme Jones.

Elsewhere, Chiedozie Ogbene has been declared fit despite coming off after a heavy challenge in Rotherham’s FA Cup win over Bromley.

Any worries over the wellbeing of Caoimhín Kelleher and Troy Parrott were dispelled by their appearances in matchday squads, while Jason Knight’s second full match in a week, following a recent muscle injury, puts him in the running to join Hendrick and Josh Cullen in midfield.

The visit of top seeds Portugal, who can seal a place at next year’s World Cup with draws in their final games against Ireland and Serbia, ensured a 51,000 sell-out crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland will have their first training session of the week this afternoon at Abbotstown.

Game-time each of Kenny’s squad got over the weekend’s matches:

GOALKEEPERS

Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool): Unused substitute at West Ham United.

Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth): Full FA Cup tie against Harrow Borough.

Mark Travers (Bournemouth): Full game in 2-0 Championship win over Swansea City.

DEFENDERS

Seamus Coleman (Everton): Full game in scoreless draw against Tottenham.

Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur): Introduced as 71st minute substitute at Everton.

Ryan Manning (Swansea City): Full game in defeat at Bournemouth.

Enda Stevens (Sheffield United): Full game in defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

James McClean (Wigan Athletic): Unused sub in FA Cup tie against Solihull Moors.

Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion): Full game against Newcastle United.

John Egan (Sheffield United): Full game in defeat at Blackburn.

Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City): Full game in win at Brentford.

Nathan Collins (Burnley): Unused substitute at Chelsea.

MIDFIELDERS

Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United): Unused sub in defeat at Blackburn.

Josh Cullen (Anderlecht): Full game against Royal Antwerp.

Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United): Dropped from matchday squad at Brighton.

Jason Knight (Derby County): Full game at Millwall.

Jayson Molumby (West Brom): Full game against Middlesbrough.

Alan Browne (Preston North End): Back injury ruled him out of 3-0 defeat at Notts Forest.

Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren): Full game in scoreless draw at St Johnstone.

FORWARDS:

Callum Robinson (West Brom): Substituted at half-time in the draw against Middlesbrough.

Troy Parrott (MK Dons): Full game in 2-2 FA Cup draw against Stevenage.

Adam Idah (Norwich City): Stoppage time substitute at Brentford.

James Collins (Cardiff City): Didn’t make the matchday squad against Huddersfield.

Will Keane (Wigan Athletic): Substituted on 69 minutes in FA Cup win over Solihull Moors.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United): Substituted early in second half of FA Cup win over Bromley but only as a precaution.

Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers): Substituted in stoppage time of FA Cup draw at Hartlepool United.