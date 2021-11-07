Steven Gerrard tipped for Premier League job as two vacancies open up

Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath fears the club has been too hasty in sacking Dean Smith as manager, with Steven Gerrard among the favourites to succeed him.

“I think Villa have pulled the trigger a bit early,” McGrath tweeted, “it’s obvious the man loves the club and is doing his best. I honestly think one or two of the players could do with looking at themselves. Best of luck Dean and thanks for your commitment to our club.”

Smith was sacked on Sunday, following five successive defeats. Gerrard knows Villa chief executive Christian Purslow — a former Liverpool director — from his time at Anfield

For Smith, who led the club back to the top flight, Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the final act, leaving the side with just 10 points from their opening 11 games.

His dismissal was the second of the weekend in the Premier League after Daniel Farke left bottom side Norwich on Saturday.

Smith, a lifelong Villa fan, had been in charge for three years. The former Brentford boss took over with the club 15th in the Championship in October 2018.

He led them to promotion via the play-offs in his first season and then went on to keep them in the Premier League, and reach the Carabao Cup final.

They finished 11th last season but lost star player Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer and have been unable to build on their recent progress this term.

Purslow said in a statement on the club’s website: “When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in the Championship.

“He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season — a rare feat.

“However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances, and league position which we have all been looking for.

“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.

“The board would like to sincerely thank Dean for his many excellent achievements, on and off the pitch, during this time. Everyone knows how much Aston Villa means to Dean and his family.

Smith becomes the fifth Premier League managerial casualty of the season after Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle), Nuno Espirito Sancho (Tottenham) and Farke.

Smith, 50, had conceded after Friday’s defeat he did not know if he would be given time to turn around the team’s form.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I have never had any control of that so I never worry about it, I always concentrate on my job day to day and continue to do that. I am very confident, given time, that we will turn it around with the squad we have got.”

The news has come as a surprise to some with former star Grealish tweeting: “No1 will ever compare, the real goat (greatest of all time).”

Current Villa right-back Matty Cash tweeted: “You brought me to this great football club, I will forever be grateful. Thank you for everything gaffa.”

Fellow defender Ezri Konsa added: “Been an absolute pleasure, thank you for everything!”

Norwich players also paid warm tributes to Farke, axed just hours after overseeing the Canaries’ first Premier League victory of the season at Brentford.

Irish international duo Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele, both given their debuts by Farke, reacted to the news on social media.

Idah said: “I wish you all the best with your next chapter boss. Made a little boy’s dreams come true, thank you for everything and good luck.”

Omobamidele, who has started the last two Premier League matches, posted; “Boss, Thank you.

“You have given me opportunities and belief in my ability.

“Under my time with you I’ve developed so much on and off the pitch I wish you all the best and successes in the future.”

Defender Ben Gibson, who captained the side at Brentford, wrote: “Boss — you believed in me when it seemed like nobody else did.

“The memories will never be forgotten, thank you.”