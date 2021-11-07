First Division play-off: Brandon Kavanagh stunner sees Bray progress

A general view of Carlisle Grounds. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 19:25
Cian O’Connell

Galway United 0 Bray Wanderers 1

Brandon Kavanagh’s delightful first-half goal guided Bray Wanderers into the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off decider.

Kavanagh’s immaculate strike was the decisive blow in a tight and tense encounter played in front of a 3,700 strong Eamonn Deacy Park crowd.

Ultimately it ended in disappointment for Galway United, who have made significant strides since former Cork City boss John Caulfield took charge last year.

In a game high on perspiration, a flash of inspiration from Kavanagh steered the visitors ahead in the 21st minute.

Richie O’Farrell and Darren Craven were involved in the build up with Kavanagh rifling a delightful goal into the back of the United net.

The home team started to pose questions, though, as Mikie Rowe was denied by a save from Republic of Ireland U21 international Brian Maher.

Then a Wilson Waweru attempt struck the crossbar as Bray went in at the break armed with an advantage.

Four minutes after the restart Maher thwarted Ruairi Keating, but United continued to be frustrated by a solid Bray outfit.

Gary Cronin’s resilient and resourceful side, with Kavanagh supplying the neat touches, managed the game effectively, to close out the deal.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O'Keeffe, Gorman, Brouder (Nugent, 60), Walsh (Murphy, 84); McCormack, Boylan (Doherty, 72), Hurley; Rowe (Cunningham, 84), Waweru, Keating.

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Byrne, Quinn, Barry, Barnett (Jones, 70); Graydon (Thompson, 80), Clifford, O'Farrell, Craven (Lovic, 68); Kavanagh; Doyle (Shaw, 70).

Ref: Kevin O'Sullivan.

