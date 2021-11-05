Adam Armstrong goal piles pressure on Villa boss Dean Smith

An early goal by Adam Armstrong was enough to give Southampton victory against Aston Villa and heap more pressure on Dean Smith, the Villa manager.

His team has now lost five successive matches and although they improved after a dismal first half, they looked increasingly unlikely to salvage anything as the second period wore on. That victory over Manchester United on September 25 is becoming a distant memory.

Southampton’s third win of the season was hardly convincing, but their manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, spoke before the match about his team’s improved defending and he will be delighted with a second successive clean sheet.

A year ago on Saturday, they sat at the top of the Premier League table after beating Newcastle United 2-0, but a move into mid-table after this game will still be welcome after they failed to win any of their first seven league games.

This season a shortage of goals has held them back, with only Norwich City finding the net fewer times than the Saints before kick-off.

Villa’s visit promised to put that right, and indeed the home side were ahead after only three minutes as Armstrong scored his first goal since the opening match of the season.

Villa’s defence showed its familiar frailty when the ball ballooned forward from a challenge by Ward-Prowse in midfield. Neither Matty Cash nor Axel Tuanzebe attempted to head clear as it dropped on the edge of the penalty area, and Cash could only prod the ball back for Armstrong to smash first-time between Emi Martinez and his near post with his left foot.

The former Blackburn Rovers forward has struggled at times to live up to his £15m summer move from Ewood Park, but this looked nothing like the finish of a player struggling for confidence.

Stuart Armstrong could have doubled the lead before 10 minutes had passed, but half-volleyed high and wide when unmarked after Villa had failed to clear a corner to the near post. And Martinez rescued his side after 33 minutes when Ward-Prowse shot hard and true from 20 yards.

Smith had restored Tyrone Mings to the Villa rearguard after dropping him for the 4-1 defeat at home to West Ham, but they were looking as shaky as ever.

With Ezri Konsa suspended after being sent off in that game, perhaps the manager had little choice but to bring back the out-of-form England defender.

In fairness to the visitors’ back four, they were getting little protection, especially in wide positions, where the Saints wing backs were a constant menace.

Villa’s Anwar El-Ghazi was lucky not to see a second yellow card after manhandling Tino Livramento, while Leon Bailey seldom got close enough to foul Kyle Walker-Peters. And El Ghazi’s match continued to appear charmed when he escaped sanction for what looked suspiciously like a dive in the Southampton penalty area.

Things were not much better up front for Villa, where they missed Danny Ings, who was prevented by injury from facing the team he left in August.

But while they were only one goal behind, whatever the justice of that scoreline, they had a chance.

And they looked to make the most of that chance immediately after the break, launching a series of attacks. El Ghazi went close with a header and a shot, and Mings complained with some justification that he had been held back by Oriol Romeu as he attacked the ball from a corner.

Tuanzebe then volleyed wide from Bailey’s cross, and Ollie Watkins had two shots just wide of the post.

Villa suddenly looked a different side, and a header by Che Adams that Martinez had to fingertip over the crossbar represented an isolated attack by the home side. But a single goal always looked as if it would be enough.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-4-2): McCarthy 7; Livramento 6, Bednarek 7, Salisu 7, Walker-Peters 8; S Armstrong 6 (Lyanco 55, 6), Ward-Prowse 7, Romeu 6, Elyounoussi 6 (Diallo 77); Adams 6, A Armstrong 7 (Broja 81).

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez 7; Cash 5, Tuanzebe 6, Mings 6, Targett 6; McGinn 6, Nakamba 6 (J Ramsey 63, 6); Bailey 4, Buendia 6 (Archer 71), El Ghazi 6 (Davis 79); Watkins 5.

Referee: Andy Madley 7.