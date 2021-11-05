Stephen Kenny ousted from FAI board's Senior Leadership Team

Stephen Kenny is no longer the FAI’s International Football Director, following executive changes introduced by CEO Jonathan Hill.

Kenny was handed the wider title in July 2020, just two months after being elevated to senior team manager.

Interim chief executive Gary Owens said then it was an opportunity for Kenny to be part of the FAI’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT) but the unorthodox move and the fact the manager endured an abysmal run of results forced a rethink by Hill.

The chief executive used today’s virtual staff meeting to mark his first anniversary at the helm and detail a series of organisational alterations.

While Owens’s SLT had nine members, the latest iteration has eight, with Kenny’s seat abolished.

The new Director of Football, due to be advertised for, will succeed Ruud Dokter, once he finishes on December 31, while the association is close to a replacement for Chief Operations Officer (COO) Rea Walshe.

The future of Commercial and Marketing Director Mark Russell is uncertain as he wasn’t interested in the revamped post of Marketing and Communications Director.

With a major focus on generating sponsorship to aid the cash-strapped organisation, Hill has justifiably decided to extrapolate the commercial portfolio as a standalone directorship.

The FAI is €65m debt and still without a sponsor for Kenny’s senior team. While the women’s squad have attracted Sky as their main backer, the new orange away jersey unveiled today was blank for the men’s version.