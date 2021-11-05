Stephen Kenny ousted from FAI board's Senior Leadership Team

Stephen Kenny was handed the wider title in July 2020, just two months after being elevated to senior team manager.
Stephen Kenny ousted from FAI board's Senior Leadership Team

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was handed the wider title in July 2020, just two months after being elevated to his main role

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 20:41
John Fallon

Stephen Kenny is no longer the FAI’s International Football Director, following executive changes introduced by CEO Jonathan Hill.

Kenny was handed the wider title in July 2020, just two months after being elevated to senior team manager.

Interim chief executive Gary Owens said then it was an opportunity for Kenny to be part of the FAI’s Senior Leadership Team (SLT) but the unorthodox move and the fact the manager endured an abysmal run of results forced a rethink by Hill.

The chief executive used today’s virtual staff meeting to mark his first anniversary at the helm and detail a series of organisational alterations.

While Owens’s SLT had nine members, the latest iteration has eight, with Kenny’s seat abolished.

The new Director of Football, due to be advertised for, will succeed Ruud Dokter, once he finishes on December 31, while the association is close to a replacement for Chief Operations Officer (COO) Rea Walshe.

The future of Commercial and Marketing Director Mark Russell is uncertain as he wasn’t interested in the revamped post of Marketing and Communications Director.

With a major focus on generating sponsorship to aid the cash-strapped organisation, Hill has justifiably decided to extrapolate the commercial portfolio as a standalone directorship.

The FAI is €65m debt and still without a sponsor for Kenny’s senior team. While the women’s squad have attracted Sky as their main backer, the new orange away jersey unveiled today was blank for the men’s version.

  • FAI’s executive team reporting to CEO Jonathan Hill: Ger McDermott (Grassroots director), Mark Scanlon (League of Ireland), Director of Football (TBC), Barry Gleeson (International operations), Alex O’Connell (Finance), Chief Of Operations (TBC), Marketing & Communications (TBC), Commercial (TBC).

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Women Training Session High Performance Director, Dokter, to leave FAI
Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League - Anfield Serious hamstring injury set to sideline Roberto Firmino for some time
Leyton Orient v Queens Park Rangers - Carabao Cup First Round Cork's Aaron Drinan finally finds a home from home at Leyton Orient
#FAI
Cork City v Galway United - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cork City women hoping for record attendance when Treaty come to Turner's Cross

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up