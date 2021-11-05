Cork's Aaron Drinan finally finds a home from home at Leyotn Orient

When Aaron Drinan arrived at Ipswich Town this time four years ago it was hard to avoid the hype. The striker, initially a product of Carrigaline United, was so highly endorsed by Mick McCarthy and then captain Luke Chambers that he was nicknamed ‘Murph’, after fellow striker Daryl, solely from his performances on the training pitch.

There were premature comparisons and lofty expectations. Then the harsh realisation of English football’s capriciousness provided a proverbial kick in the teeth.

Drinan had been training at the club for a couple of months but was unable to officially sign from Waterford United until the January 2018 transfer window opened. Two months earlier McCarthy said that he liked “pretty much everything” about the striker’s game and when finally announcing the deal said that “the only frustrating thing is that he hasn’t been able to play but he’s ready to go now.”

Except McCarthy was sacked 13 weeks later by a club drifting on and off the pitch and Drinan, who had been an unused sub on several occasions, was left in limbo. Two and a half years, three different managers and four loan moves passed before his debut for the club finally arrived. In the intervening time there were disappointments, harsh lessons and a difficult spell in Sweden.

But those experiences have stood the now 23-year-old in good stead and at Leyton Orient, whom he joined last summer, there has been a new lease of life. He has embraced the old-school, grit and grind ideals of manager Kenny Jackett and while he has occasionally been played out wide rather than down the middle there is already a feeling of being settled in east London.

“That’s what I’ve been looking for,” he says. “The loans were all short-term and it didn’t do me any good hopping around without getting the flow of a full season. Hopefully this can be the place.”

Despite it being his most impactful campaign at Ipswich, with 22 League One appearances, Drinan had decided at the tail end of last season that a new permanent home was required. So he knocked on the door of Paul Cook’s office and asked the former Sligo Rovers manager if he would listen to offers. Then Ipswich activated an option to extend his contract by 12 months, meaning supporters presumed that he would stay and attempt to become a more integral part of the team. Instead it was to protect his transfer value.

“I went into his office and expressed how I felt, what I felt was needed for me personally,” Drinan says. “He said that he’d have liked to have kept me and they would take the option for an extra year on my contract as a bit of protection for the club. They were letting a number of players go for free but once that was nailed down I was able to move on and then Orient came in.”

The most important thing was finding somewhere, relative to life as a lower league player, that he could settle and call home. The loans had taken their toll and to maximise his ability to perform to expectations a consistent environment was required.

Gothenburg

There had been an enjoyable return to Waterford, a tricky non-League spell at Sutton United and a brief time at Ayr United but the three months he spent with GAIS in Gothenburg were the most difficult, toughening him up but also providing clarity of mind.

“It was a bit different to Cork,” he says and while there were aspects of the culture and environment that he enjoyed, the fact GAIS’s promise to him went unfulfilled made him question the direction his career was headed.

“It came at a good time but it wasn’t the right club. I was told I’d be going out there and playing as a striker, that they badly needed one. Then I ended up on the right wing. I wanted to be playing as a centre forward so it was a bit of a waste of time.

“Then again being in a different country wasn’t. I learnt more about myself. There were games where I didn’t even play so that loan became more about doing my mental strength good. It made me realise nothing comes easy and it toughened me up.”

There had been no language barrier as most of his team-mates spoke fluent English, although his own accent sometimes proved testing for them to understand and he had to slow his cadence.

It was common for players to meet up for breakfast in a cafe before training and there were times where he struggled to find what he wanted to eat in the supermarket. Then there was the weather. “It was bloody freezing the majority of the time,” he says. “Snow, ice. I didn’t know cold until I went there, it was absolutely baltic.”

Above all the experience provided him with a renewed drive and, despite few goals, his work ethic was appreciated by Ipswich fans last season. It is also what made Jackett take notice and while there have been times spent out wide at Orient he had four goals and two assists to his name by mid-September.

After that, things became a little trickier, with Orient’s early season form tapering off. But Drinan rebounded in spectacular style last weekend, scoring a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Hartlepool and earning himself a place in the Fifa22 Team of the Week.

Through it all, Drinan’s outlook is optimistic and he remains motivated by the long-term goal of elevating himself into senior Ireland contention.

Having worked with Stephen Kenny at U21 level, Drinan believes he has a good grasp of what the manager wants and can appreciate that it takes time for players to adapt to new ways.

“It can be difficult but in today’s game you have to be adaptable to different ways of playing,” he says. “Even at club level. It takes time for players to understand it and he’s not working with the players every day. He’s building for the future and it’s good to see so many young lads getting their debuts and seeing Chiedozie [Ogbene, a former team-mate] scoring against Azerbaijan was brilliant. It’s a positive trying to change how we play.”

As for dreaming of his own call up: “If I can keep going for this season, get more goals and assists consistently, bring Orient up – that can be an aim. It’s what I want in the future but I can’t look at it too much either. Overthinking that can hurt at club level, where my full focus has to be now for it to happen.

"I’m motivated by it but come Saturday it’s about goals and helping the team win.”