Antonio Conte era at Tottenham begins with victory in Euro rollercoaster

Tottenham 3 Vitesse 2

ANTONIO CONTE'S reign as Tottenham manager got off to a spectacular start with a cracker of a match that managed to cram more excitement and action into 90 minutes than Spurs had served up in their previous 17 games under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Having raced into a three goal lead inside 28 minutes, through Heung Min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane, Spurs conceded twice to go in 3-2 ahead at half time. There were no more goals after the break but three red cards, one for Cristian Romero that left Spurs with a numerical disadvantage, before Vitesse Arnhem had two of their own sent off in a crazy final ten minutes.

It was no great surprise that Conte went with a 3-4-3 formation that served him so well in the past, notably when he led Chelsea to the Premier League title and FA Cup.

The Italian had already identified Tottenham's leaky defence and set about rectifying it with a back three of Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies, and employed full-backs Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon as wing-backs. Both were impressive when flying forward, less so when called upon to defend.

After a rousing reception from the home supporters, Conte stood uncharacteristically quietly in his technical area for the first 15 minutes, until Tottenham took the lead. Son had earlier had a goalbound effort cleared off the line but made no mistake by drilling home a loose ball after Lucas Moura had an effort well saved.

So 1-0 to Spurs and so far, so good. Son hit the post soon afterwards and was denied another goal by an offside flag midway through the first-half, but by then Spurs were 2-0 ahead. Lucas flicked a pass to Kane, who returned the favour with a perfect through ball for the Brazilian to run clear on goal and slide his shot past goalkeeper Markus Schubert.

Kane made it 3-0 in the 28th minute with a scruffy goal from close range, and Spurs looked to be cruising towards a perfect start under Conte. But the Italian was quickly reminded that Tottenham have one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League as Vitesse hit back with two goals before half-time.

Hugo Lloris was forced to tip over a dipping shot from Sondre Tronstad after the half-hour mark, and from the resulting corner, Jacob Rasmussen rose above Eric Dier to head into the far corner of goal.

The Dutch side scored again five minutes before half-time when Lucas Moura gave away possession on the right, the ball was slipped inside to Matus Bero, and the midfielder slid his shot in to the far corner of goal.

Conte looked livid, and one can only guess what he said to his players at half-time. Vitesse manager Thomas Letsch made a change, sending on the lively Luis Openda, and Spurs were on the back foot. They were really up against it when Romero was sent off on the hour mark, getting a second yellow card for upending Openda.

Conte was forced into changes, and one of his subsitutes Davinson Sanchez had to go off for treatment on a cut head, from the high boot of Danilho Doekhl. That was the defender's first yellow card, and he got a second five minutes later for wrestling Kane to the ground.

Now Vitesse were also down to 10 men, and it became nine shortly afterwards when Schubert was also sent off for losing his composure, racing out of his penalty area and handling the ball as Emerson Royal tried to lob it over him. Substitute keeper Jeroen Houwen made an instinctive save with his head to deny Giovani Lo Celso in stoppage time, and Spurs made it through to the final whistle to be met with raucous cheers from their supporters.

The result means Tottenham will qualify for the knockout stages if they win their final two games, against minnows NK Mura and at home to Rennes. Expect more fireworks to come under Conte.

TOTTENHAM 3-4-3:

Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 6; Royal 8, Skipp 6 (Winks 73), Hojbjerg 7 (Lo Celso 86), Reguilon 7; Lucas 8 (Sanchez 73), Kane 7, Son 7 (Ndombele 73)

3-4-3

VITESSE ARNHEM:

Schubert 5; Doekhi 5, Bazoer 6, Rasmussen 6; Dasa 6, Bero 6, Tronstad 6 (Oroz 88), Wittek 6; Federiksen 6 Darfalou 73), Buitink 6, Gboho 5 (Openda 46).

Ref:

Marco Di Bello (Italy).