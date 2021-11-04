Late Daniel Cleary goal keeps Dundalk's slim Euro dreams alive

Drogheda Utd 0 Dundalk 1

Daniel Cleary’s 86th minute goal kept Dundalk’s slim European qualification hopes alive with victory over neighbours Drogheda Utd at Head in the Game Park.

The centre half bundled home late on for what was his first goal in 13 months to avoid a 13th scoreless draw in the Louth Derby.

The result saw Vinny Perth’s side leapfrog their Co Louth rivals into sixth, not only easing their relegation worries but also giving them an outside chance of Europe once again next season with fourth place still in their sights - a position which could be good enough for Europe if St Pat’s win the FAI Cup at the end of the month.

The first half was a poor affair with few clear cut chances.

Tim Clancy’s side thought they had taken the lead on 32 minutes when Daniel O’Reilly headed to the net but Ronan Murray’s corner was adjudged to have gone out of play on its way into the box.

Referee Rob Harvey then evened things up six minutes later when he chalked off a goal at the other end for an apparent foul by Patrick Hoban on O’Reilly just before Andy Boyle rose to head in from Michael Duffy’s free kick.

Drogheda keeper David Odumosu then had a huge stroke of luck six minutes after the restart when he let a shot from distance from Will Patching through his grasp only to see it rebound off the crossbar and into his grateful arms.

Sean Murray then passed up two good half chances before almost creating a goal on the hour mark when his corner came off former Lilywhite Dane Massey and struck the outside of the post.

The home side’s goal continued to live a charmed life with Daniel Kelly, Cleary and Hoban having bites at the cherry from another attack that failed to produce dividends.

Massey then went close to scoring against his old side when he rose to meet Darragh Markey’s corner on 73 minutes but his glancing header flashed just over.

Gary Deegan also curled a free kick over with 10 minutes to go before Dundalk stole the victory four minutes from time with Cleary bundling the ball over the line after Duffy’s flicked header from Murray’s inswinging free had been saved by the keeper.

Dundalk are now just two points off fourth placed Derry City, albeit with a game more played, ahead of their meeting at Oriel Park on the final day of the season.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Redmond, Massey, Kane; Deegan, Phillips; Markey (Corcoran 87), Doyle, Murray (Lyons 64).

DUNDALK: Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Patching, Stanton; Kelly (Ben Amar 89), Murray (Nattestad 90+2), Duffy; Hoban (McMillan 83).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).