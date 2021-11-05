Phoenix Patterson ready to rise to the challenge as Shamrock Rovers visit RSC

Blues' livewire winger has been at the top of his game in recent weeks as Marc Bircham’s side have hit form with three wins and just one defeat from their last six games
Phoenix Patterson ready to rise to the challenge as Shamrock Rovers visit RSC

Phoenix Patterson of Waterford

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Buttner

Phoenix Patterson may be excited to be playing the champions at the RSC tonight, but it’s all about mining three big points against Shamrock Rovers in Waterford’s battle to avoid relegation.

Blues' livewire winger has been at the top of his game in recent weeks as Marc Bircham’s side have hit form with three wins and just one defeat from their last six games to sit a point above Finn Harps and the relegation play-off place with three games to play.

“We’re all looking forward to playing the champions and we want to test ourselves against them,” said 21-year-old Patterson.

“We’re confident that we can get the three points, which will help us in our relegation battle. We’re excited.

“I’m just focussed on trying to help the team and trying to win games.

“I’m doing my best by scoring goals, assisting goals and being an exciting player to watch. That’s what I’m trying to bring to every game that I play and hopefully that will continue.

“It’s important for us all that we finish the season strongly.” Veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy is back from a three-match ban, though Bircham waits for injury checks on Greg Halford, Darragh Power, Eddie Nolan, Junior Quitirna and Matt Connor.

Waterford can expect nothing easy from Rovers, despite the Hoops having nothing to play for.

“The standards and levels that the players have set over the last couple of years come into play,” said Rovers’ head coach, Stephen Bradley.

“We don’t just turn that off and on, and (tonight) will be no different, we’ll go to win the game.

“Their form since the manager has come in has been brilliant. He's done a brilliant job, and we know it will be a tough game, but we have our own standards to live up to,” added Bradley who is without suspended midfielder Chris McCann.

St Patrick’s Athletic will be looking to rubber-stamp second when they host third-place Sligo Rovers, themselves keen to secure a Europa Conference League spot.

“Our recent form has been good as have our performances, we've made changes and not really weakened the team which is a good sign for the squad,” said St Pat’s head coach, Stephen O’Donnell.

Striker Ronan Coughlan and Jamie Lennon return from suspension, though John Mountney and Ben McCormack are sidelined with injuries.

Sligo manager Liam Buckley has both Colm Horgan and Shane Blaney back fit, though Regan Donelon faces a late check and Danny Kane is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In this evening’s other game, Finn Harps and Derry City face off in the north-west derby, with both desperate for victory for different reasons; Derry chasing Europe, Harps striving to get out of the relegation play-off spot.

Tonight fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division:

Finn Harps v Derry City (8.0)

St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers

More in this section

Leicester City v Spartak Moscow - UEFA Europa League - Group C - King Power Stadium Jamie Vardy misses from spot as Leicester held by Spartak Moscow
Belgium Soccer Europa League Said Benrahma hits brace but West Ham pegged back by late own goal
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Ireland selection for future Tests '100% open' but Andy Farrell keeps trust in familiar faces
#League of Ireland
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Anfield

Newcastle agree deal in principle with Eddie Howe to become new Magpies manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up