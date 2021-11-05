Phoenix Patterson ready to rise to the challenge as Shamrock Rovers visit RSC

Phoenix Patterson may be excited to be playing the champions at the RSC tonight, but it’s all about mining three big points against Shamrock Rovers in Waterford’s battle to avoid relegation.

Blues' livewire winger has been at the top of his game in recent weeks as Marc Bircham’s side have hit form with three wins and just one defeat from their last six games to sit a point above Finn Harps and the relegation play-off place with three games to play.

“We’re all looking forward to playing the champions and we want to test ourselves against them,” said 21-year-old Patterson.

“We’re confident that we can get the three points, which will help us in our relegation battle. We’re excited.

“I’m just focussed on trying to help the team and trying to win games.

“I’m doing my best by scoring goals, assisting goals and being an exciting player to watch. That’s what I’m trying to bring to every game that I play and hopefully that will continue.

“It’s important for us all that we finish the season strongly.” Veteran goalkeeper Brian Murphy is back from a three-match ban, though Bircham waits for injury checks on Greg Halford, Darragh Power, Eddie Nolan, Junior Quitirna and Matt Connor.

Waterford can expect nothing easy from Rovers, despite the Hoops having nothing to play for.

“The standards and levels that the players have set over the last couple of years come into play,” said Rovers’ head coach, Stephen Bradley.

“We don’t just turn that off and on, and (tonight) will be no different, we’ll go to win the game.

“Their form since the manager has come in has been brilliant. He's done a brilliant job, and we know it will be a tough game, but we have our own standards to live up to,” added Bradley who is without suspended midfielder Chris McCann.

St Patrick’s Athletic will be looking to rubber-stamp second when they host third-place Sligo Rovers, themselves keen to secure a Europa Conference League spot.

“Our recent form has been good as have our performances, we've made changes and not really weakened the team which is a good sign for the squad,” said St Pat’s head coach, Stephen O’Donnell.

Striker Ronan Coughlan and Jamie Lennon return from suspension, though John Mountney and Ben McCormack are sidelined with injuries.

Sligo manager Liam Buckley has both Colm Horgan and Shane Blaney back fit, though Regan Donelon faces a late check and Danny Kane is ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In this evening’s other game, Finn Harps and Derry City face off in the north-west derby, with both desperate for victory for different reasons; Derry chasing Europe, Harps striving to get out of the relegation play-off spot.