Seamus Coleman returns to Ireland squad for Portugal clash

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.
Ireland captain Seamus Coleman Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 13:00

Captain Seamus Coleman has returned to the squad after he missed the October double-header against Azerbaijan and Qatar through injury.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne both come back into the squad following suspension.

Ireland are set to face Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 11 before flying to Luxembourg for their final FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match on Sunday, November 14.

Republic of Ireland Squad 

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Cardiff City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

#Republic of Ireland MNT
