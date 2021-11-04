Katie McCabe — 'Arsenal's Stuart Pearce' — named WSL player of the month

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been named the Barclays Women's Super League player of the month for October.

Loves to score a screamer 🔥 The @BarclaysFooty October Player of the Month: @Katie_McCabe11 ! 🥇 #BarclaysFAWSL @ArsenalWFC pic.twitter.com/9P9LZiHAXp

McCabe has been in tremendous form for table-toppers Arsenal so far this season, who have maintained a 100% record so far.

The versatile left-footer has shuffled between full-back and left wing for Jonas Eidevall's side, proving solid defensively as well as offering a threat going forward.

She scored goals in Arsenal’s fixtures against Villa and Everton, while she also picked up an assist during the month.

She also played in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton as Arsenal booked a cup final meeting with Chelsea.

Former Arsenal great Ian Wright, speaking on his podcast Wrighty’s House, selected McCabe as his favourite current Arsenal player.

“She’s one of those players where you don’t get less than eight out of 10 from her.

"You know who she reminds me of? As a player? She’s just like Stuart Pearce. She does a Stuart Pearce run, she was just steamrolling, no shit, gets on with it. Gets clattered into, gets up and gets on with it."

McCabe has also been in fine form for Ireland, shining in Vera Pauw's side's vital World Cup qualification win in Finland.