Jota and Mane on target as Liverpool secure last 16 spot

Liverpool 2 Atletico Madrid 0

Liverpool made sure of qualification for the knock-out stages of the Champions League with two games to spare on a controversial night at Anfield.

First-half goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were enough to see off the challenge of Atletico Madrid who played for 55 minutes with only 10 men after defender Felix's red card.

Just like at the Wanda Metropolltano Stadium two weeks earlier, Klopp's men made a flying start but this time they didn't allow Atletico back in the game.

It proved another disappointing return to Anfield for Luis Suarez whose every touch was booed by the Anfield crowd.

The Uruguay international was hoping to avoid a repeat of his first trip back to Merseyside when Liverpool recorded that stunning 4-0 Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona to reach the 2019 final.

But he must have been fearing the worst when Liverpool stormed two-up after only 21 minutes - with Trent Alexander-Arnold the creator of both goals.

In the 13th minute he whipped in one of his trademark crosses form the right that seemed to catch the Atletico defence napping as the unmarked Jota moved in to head home from inside the six yard box.

Eight minutes later Alexander-Arnold played in a pass from a similar position that Mane steered home with a cool first time finish.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain went close to a third with a first time shot that curled just wide of the far post but Atletico's hopes of a comeback effectively ended after 35 minutes when Felipe was dismissed following a cynical trip on Mane.

Referee Makkelie initially brought out a yellow card but when Felipe continually ignored his orders for a face-to-face lecture the Dutch official lost patience with him and brandished the red card - much to Felipe's bewilderment and Atletico's fury.

Atletico Madrid players protest to referee Danny Makkelie after showing Atletico Madrid's Augusto Felipe (not pictured) a red card. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

For a while, Atletico lost their discipline and both Suarez and Koke went into the book.

They had set out their stall early in when Mario Hermoso had been cautioned after only eight minutes for a cynical challenge to stop Mo Salah from racing past him on the right flank.

Once Atletico were down to 10 men, Liverpool went for the kill in a bid to have the game wrapped up by half-time with Jan Oblak saving from Salah's shot and Jota's header.

Roberto Firmino came on at half-time for Mane, who had been booked in the first half and had also come in for some harsh treatment from Atletico.

But Liverpool's bombardment continued early in the second half. Jota had goal ruled out for a marginal offside after a VAR check, Salah was denied again by Oblak while Joel Matip fired a close range chance wide.

Totally against the run of play Suarez looked to have pulled a goal back with a volley after Liverpool had only partially cleared a free-kick but the 'goal' was ruled for offisde after another VAR check.

It was Suarez's last contribution because he was replaced by Hector Herrera while moments later Thiago Alcantara came on for Fabinho to mark his comeback after six weeks out with a calf injury.

With the game looking beyond them, Diego Simeone used all five of his substitutes to spare any injuries for their weekned La Liga fixture.

But they did have a chance to pull one back when Thiago gave the ball away but Hector Herrera fired wide with only Alisson to beat.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7; Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 (Minamino 78, 5), Fabinho 6 (Thiago 59, 6), Henderson 7; Salah 7, Jota 7, Mane 7 (Firmino 46, 6, Origi 78, 5).

Subs not used: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Phillips, Morton.

ATLETICO (4-4-2): Oblak 8; Trippier 7, Felipe 4, Giminez 6, Hermoso 5; Koke 6 (Cunha 68, 5), De Paul 6, Correa 5 (Serrano 75, 5), Carrasco 6 (Vrsaljko 68, 5); Felix 6 (Lodi 58, 5), Suarez 5 (Herrera 58, 5).

Subs not used: Lecomte, Iturbe, Martin, Vergaja.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Holland).