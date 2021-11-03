Damien Duff: 'It's totally out of my comfort zone stuff. Am I scared? Absolutely'

Trainee Barista Damien Duff admitted it took him a few days to smell the coffee and accept the role of Shelbourne manager.

Speaking at his unveiling on a two-year contract, the Ireland centurion said he was excited about coming out of his “comfort zone” to take on his first senior managerial role.

Duff has been head coach of the club’s U17 side since June 2020 but initially rejected the offer of promotion club’s technical director Alan Caffrey, only to change his mind over the weekend.

As much as he enjoys his life since moving back to Wicklow with his young family last year, undertaking a Barista course, the lure of full-time football on a project he’s invested in proved overpowering.

The First Division champions kick off life in the top-flight in mid-February.

“There was a lot of soul-searching, humming and hawing over the weekend,” the 42-year-old explained.

“It’s probably a midlife crisis. I didn't have a plan, all I know is I love football, coaching, helping and improving players.

“It's totally out of my comfort zone stuff. Am I scared? Absolutely. Do I feel uncomfortable? Absolutely.

“But I've been preaching to kids since day one about showing personality and courage which they can lack at times. For me to say no on Friday, I was lacking courage and personality.

“The board asked me to reconsider and I did that. I like my holidays and was fearful of what I was getting into. I said no because I wasn't prepared but I can't preach to kids and then turn it down.

“I'll happily be a barista; I'm halfway through my course. So, if it doesn’t work out you might see me in a coffee shop. I’m absolutely fearful, that’s where I’m at my best.”

As a side that has drifted between the divisions over the past three years, Duff is realistic about expectancy levels. Firstly, he’ll complete his U17 duties with Saturday’s Shield final against Cobh Ramblers.

“I know it's a difficult gig and I know Shels will lose a lot of games next season,” stressed the two-time Premier League winner with Chelsea.

“People will say ‘Damien Duff, he was at Celtic, Ireland, this and that’ but I'm at the bottom of the tree. I've an awful lot to prove.

“I don't know the league well so I will surround myself with people who know the league.

“My philosophy will have to be adapted to LOI football and the most important thing is to win and be successful.

“My first session, I'll be taking bits from when I worked under Jose Mourinho 20 years ago. I'll put my own stamp on things, will never change.

“I realise we all have egos but I don't think I have a particularly big one. If I did, I don't think I would be here.

“People think I was asking about power and building squads. It's probably late to tell Shelbourne now but I'd do this job for free.

“It's me dealing with my demons. Every footballer has them. I need 24/7 focus in my life.

“I've a game in the weekend against Cobh in a cup final and, to me, that's the biggest game in world football.”