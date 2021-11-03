How taking a risk on the bus to Limerick changed Chiedozie Ogbene's life

Republic of Ireland winger Chiedozie Ogbene has revealed how a bus ride from Cork to Limerick changed his life forever.

Ogbene, 24, who scored his first international goal for Ireland in the 3-0 win over Azerbaijan, cites his decision to leave Cork City for Limerick as the key to the journey that has seen him become an Ireland star.

He said: “I had to make a lot of decisions so young in my career about switching teams especially when I was at Cork City.

“I wanted to play and get as much game time as I could.

“At 18 to decide to phone the Limerick manager up and ask him to take me on trial, to commute an hour and a half on the bus every day for training.

“And to make another decision at Brentford when I wasn't playing as much. To leave with two years left on my contract and come to Rotherham was a big risk.

“I have taken a lot of risks. I have gambled really with my football career. I just go with my gut feeling.

"I remember moving at 18 from Cork to Limerick. It was quite difficult for me, commuting on the bus and leaving my friends behind. I was quite lonely because I didn't have all my friends with me.

“It was a short journey but being that young and not knowing exactly where to go and where to be it was quite traumatic for me.

“I would phone my parents and brothers every night and say how much I missed them and obviously when I came across the channel.

“Obviously every footballer goes through it but I like to spend a lot of time with my family and friends."

Chiedozie Ogbene of Limerick FC celebrates after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Limerick FC and Galway United at Market's Field in Limerick in 2017. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ogbene also had his injury problems to overcome.

“The return date from the knee injury I had was four months but it turned out to be six so a lot of these things were quite challenging for me personally.

“Because I live on my own, I didn't have a shoulder to cry on.

“Everything was over FaceTime and I am lucky that we are in the modern day so that I could FaceTime my family.

“These things were quite difficult for me and to have all these things happening and then to make my international debut and to score on the international stage is really rewarding.”

Ogbene was determined to trust his own judgement and he added: “Go with your gut feeling. You gut knows more than you do. Believe in yourself.

“For me to make those decisions I had to believe in myself.

“When you talk to your friends and coaches, they say the safer option is to stay where you are and see what happens.

“But I was just uncomfortable. I wanted to play football. I wanted to learn the game.

“It is just a decision you have to make and I just said that if I don't make that decision I will always regret it.

“And if I make that decision I make it on my terms and if anything happens you can live with it.

“But if you make the decision based on other people's terms then you will never forgive yourself.”